Tri-Cities hydro races back on this summer? What WA state rules will allow

A new scaled-down plan for Water Follies weekend to go on after all has been submitted to the city of Kennewick for review. H1 Unlimited

With Gov. Jay Inslee announcing last week that the state would likely reopen June 30, there is a chance that a scaled-down version of the Water Follies’ boat races could still happen.

Earlier this month, the committee announced the event was being canceled for the second season in a row.

Water Follies event director Kathy Powell said under the current state guidelines, there could be 9,000 people that could attend the event, which would likely take place on the original dates of July 23-25.

The special sections would likely be gone, and almost all seating would be general admission.

Water Follies has submitted a scaled-down plan to the city of Kennewick for review.

▪ Chiawana grad Talia von Oelhoffen was one of 27 women’s basketball players invited to try out for the USA Basketball team for the 2021 U-19 World Cup.

Oregon State guard Talia Von Oelhoffen (22) was one of 27 player invited to try out for the USA Basketball team for the 2021 U-19 World Cup. Isaac Brekken AP

The tryouts were in Denver, and while von Oelhoffen — who graduated from Chiawana early and played for the Oregon State women’s team beginning in late January — didn’t make the squad, it was a great opportunity for her.

The 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup is Aug. 7-15 in Hungary.

▪ Hanford senior Taylor Wilson will continue her wrestling career in college, as she has signed a letter of intent to compete for Indiana Tech’s women’s wrestling team.

Wilson won two state titles for the Falcons in 2018 and 2019.

▪ Local qualifying for the upcoming U.S. Open golf tournament has been going on around the country and world since late April.

But Meadow Springs Country Club in Richland will be one of 12 final qualifying sites. To get to the qualifying sites, a golfer has to finish high in local qualifying.

The event is June 7 at MSCC.

▪ The Tri-Cities Alliance has opted not to play this coming season in the semi-pro Evergreen Premier League.

The Alliance last played in the men’s statewide soccer league in 2019, and there was no 2020 season because of the pandemic.

▪ Weber State’s great softball season came to an end this past weekend at the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The Wildcats were 25-19 this season overall, and won the BSC regular-season title with a 15-3 mark. But the team went 0-2 in the tournament, which was won by Portland State.

Still, twin sisters Faith and Lauren Hoe (both Walla Walla High School grads) had outstanding seasons for Weber.

Faith Hoe batted .347 and had 4 home runs and 22 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Lauren Hoe hit .330, had 10 homers and 34 RBIs.

▪ Chiawana defensive back Aarloh Valdovinos has had football scholarship offers from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.; and Ottawa University in Arizona.

▪ Sunnyside had strong representation on the Columbia Basin Big Nine South all-conference teams for the first, or fall, seasons.

In football, junior Myles Newhouse was named Offensive Player of the Year, as well as first-team running back. Teammate Alex Mojica, a senior, was named Offensive Lineman of the Year, as well as first-team offensive lineman.

Other first-teamers are sophomore WR Brent Maldonado, junior QB Logan Rodriguez, senior DL Noah Rodriguez, senior DB Julian Sandoval, and junior DB Chase Yanez.

In volleyball, senior Kaycee Hazzard was named CBBN South Player of the Year.

Erin Koerner was named Coach of the Year.

Other Grizzlies on the first team are sophomore setter Jansyn Carrizales, junior defensive specialist Mackenzie Chambers, Hazzard at outside hitter, and junior middle blocker Alyna Ramirez.

Senior Reid Weaver was named the CBBN South Boys Runner of the Year in cross country, while teammate and fellow senior Joshua Oliver was also named to the first team.

Senior Kaylee Condie was named to the first-team girls cross country team.

Finally, Sunnyside had four first-teamers to the CBBN South slow pitch softball team: junior Mya Martinez, junior Brianna Mendez, junior Maura Roberts, and sophomore Alicia Rodriguez.

▪ Playing catchup with fall sports, Prosser dominated the CWAC all-conference football team.

Junior quarterback Kaiden Rivera was named the conference’s Offensive MVP, while Mustangs seniors Kate Tuttle and Erik Martinez were named co-Defensive MVPs.

To complete the big honors sweep, Prosser’s Corey Ingvalson was named Coach of the Year.

The following Mustangs were named to the first team: senior Jacob Chavez at running back, senior Jared Guinn at guard, senior Haden Hicks at both wide receiver and cornerback, sophomore Neo Madrano at inside linebacker, Martinez at both center and outside linebacker, Rivera at quarterback, Tuttle at defensive lineman, and senior Brock Weinmann at both wide receiver and cornerback.

▪ Here are the MCC boys basketball standings after one week: 1. Kamiakin 3-0; 2. Hanford 2-0; 3. Chiawana, Richland and Walla Walla at 2-1; 6. Kennewick 1-1; 7. Pasco 0-2; 8. Hermiston and Southridge 0-3.

Big game of the week might be Monday night’s Kamiakin at Hanford matchup, with tipoff at 7 p.m.

▪ Here are the MCC girls basketball standings after one week: 1. Kamiakin and Richland, both at 3-0; 3. Kennewick 2-0; 4. Southridge 2-1; 5. Hanford and Pasco 1-1; 7. Chiawana, Hermiston and Walla Walla, 0-3.

Biggest matchup will be Saturday afternoon’s Kamiakin at Richland game, which starts at 1 p.m..