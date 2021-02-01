This Tri-City hydroplane owner is now a double threat on the unlimited racing circuit

Just before the new year, Darrell Strong became the first Tri-Citian to own a hydroplane team in perhaps 40 years.

And Monday, his team added another hydroplane to its lineup that had been dry docked for a few years.

Strong Racing announced Monday that it has purchased all of the assets of the Ellstrom/Elam Racing team from owner Erick Ellstrom.

“A good boat was available and the sport needed it back in the water,” Strong told the Herald.

Strong Racing has purchased the boat (shown here) and all equipment of the Ellstrom/Elam Racing team. Photo courtesy of Strong Racing

The Ellstrom team — which has won a number of races in the Tri-Cities, as well as the Gold Cup — last raced the boat in the 2017 season.

But it was a rocket from the beginning when it hit the water for the first time in 2014, becoming one of the fastest boats in the H1 Unlimited fleet.

Put that together with the U-9 boat and equipment that Strong previously purchased from Mike and Lori Jones and Strong Racing has a pretty powerful lineup. A few years ago, the equipment from the Jones’ won a national high points championship.

The team is working on sponsorships, but Strong is planning on racing both boats on the entire H1 Unlimited circuit for the 2021 season.

Strong had told the Herald after the U-9 purchase that he’d start with one boat for the 2021 season, and maybe would get a second somewhere down the line.

Vanessa and Darrell Strong are the new owners of this hydroplane shown on the Columbia River. Chris Denslow H1 Unlimited

That plan changed on Monday.

“When I decided to become an owner, I set a goal of creating a benchmark team,” Strong said. “This is one more step realizing that goal, and I’m really pleased with Erick’s enthusiastic support.”

Ellstrom has stepped away from hydroplane racing for the past few years, and instead has concentrated on off-road racing, with his son as one of his team’s drivers.

So the boat equipment has just been sitting in the team’s shop near Seattle.

Darrell Strong

“When Darrell explained his approach to racing and his plans for this team, it made sense to help him succeed,” Ellstrom said.

This means five team owners now each have two boats in their camps for the upcoming season. Besides Strong, Rob Graham, the City of Madison, Scott and Shannon Raney and Kelly Stocklin each have two boats in their camps.

Strong told the Herald he should be able to announce a driver for the second boat in two weeks.

Corey Peabody is tabbed to drive the U-9 boat for 2021.

The HAPO Columbia Cup in during the Tri-City Water Follies is scheduled July 23-25.





