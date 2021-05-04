Tri-Cities July 4th River of Fire fireworks 2021 canceled

Kennewick is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show for a second year because of uncertainties over COVID pandemic restrictions.

There will be no River of Fire fireworks display in Columbia Park this year, according to the city of Kennewick and the Carousel Foundation Board of Directors, which took over organization of the event last year.

“Amidst uncertainties about hosting large gatherings, the River of Fire fireworks display planned for July 4th has been cancelled for 2021,” said a news release Tuesday night.

Organizers were “facing deadlines and financial commitments to confirm fireworks and event management logistics to accommodate a significant crowd.”

City Manager Marie Mosley said the decision was a difficult one.

“It’s disheartening to cancel this celebration, however we understand the unknowns of our phased reopening and evolving guidelines make planning for an event of this size and scale at a major venue like Columbia Park challenging,” she said.

The Three Rivers Carousel Foundation plans to be ready for a return of the show in 2022.