Will Tri-Cities fairgoers be able to have the ‘Best Week of Summer’ this August?

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo committee is moving forward with plans to hold one of biggest annual fairs in the Northwest this summer despite lingering concerns about state COVID restrictions.

The fair along with the Horse Heaven Round-Up were forced to cancel in 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic, though some events such as the livestock auction were held virtually.

“We are planning an event as we know how to do, but it is too early to say anything because it could all change,” said Lori Lancaster, executive director for the Benton Franklin Fair Association.

The fair with the theme “The Best Week of Summer” is scheduled for Aug. 24-28.

Last year would have been the fair’s 72nd year.

Lancaster said the planning committee is doing what they can to plan, but all events are dependent on the Washington state reopening phases.

The drive-thru COVID vaccine clinic that’s been using the fairgrounds could be shutting down in a few weeks.

“We will just keep adapting as things move forward,” she said. We still are digesting everything that has come out — some of it applies to rodeos and not the fair.”

The state issued new guidance for special events on April 26, including rules for parades, fairs and festivals.

As a result, earlier this week, the Tri-Cities Water Follies hydroplane racing and air show and the River of Fire fireworks show canceled events for a second year.

“Due to the recently issued Washington state (COVID) guidelines for special events, the size and scope of boat race weekend is not allowed,” said Hector Cruz, the president of the Tri-City Water Follies.

Under the current Phase 3 guidelines, attendance for the races along the Columbia River would be capped at 9,000 spectators. The popular hydroplane races and associated airshow usually brings in 65,000 people over several days.

Under Washington guidelines, Lancaster pointed out that there are guidelines for spectator events that the rodeo would have to follow that are different from agricultural events rules such as the fair’s livestock shows and 4-H and FFA events would need to adhere to.

She said it’s still too early to say how other aspects of the fair, such as the entertainment, carnival and food vendors would be affected.

The fair association announced last June that the obstacles and restrictions from the coronavirus made it too difficult to move forward with the 2020 event.

The fair usually attracts nearly 120,000 people over a week, and a 2019 study showed the economic impact was $18.5 million in Benton County alone.

After last year’s cancellation, fair officials said people could roll over their tickets to the 2021 fair, including tickets for the fair, rodeo, carnival bands and fair bucks.