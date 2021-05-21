Tri-Cities Water Follies hydro racing is a go for July 2021

The HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races are back in business for July 2021, the Tri City Water Follies board announced Friday evening.

“After careful consideration of Washington state event guidelines changing and collaboration with the cities of Kennewick, Richland and Pasco, Water Follies is a go!” Hector Cruz, board president, said in a news release.

This year’s event, which draws about 65,000 spectators each summer, is set for July 23-25 on the Columbia River.

“Details are being ironed out, but the event will look a little different as we navigate how to comply with the state COVID guidelines,” Kathy Powell, event director, said in the release.

“More than likely there will be more general admission and less private hospitality. We ask race fans to be patient as we gear up for the best weekend in the Tri-Cities,” she said.

Online ticketing will be available starting in mid-June. Updates will be posted at www.waterfollies.com.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers that continue to support the Tri-Cities number one community festival,“ Cruz said. “Their commitment and dedication over the years has thrilled generations of fans.”

The association announced earlier this month that it was canceling the air show and hydroplane races for a second season because of COVID guidelines for special events.

But Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last week that the state of Washington should fully reopen by June 30 opened the door to the possibility of more summer events.

Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

