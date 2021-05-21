Local
Tri-Cities Water Follies hydro racing is a go for July 2021
The HAPO Columbia Cup hydroplane races are back in business for July 2021, the Tri City Water Follies board announced Friday evening.
“After careful consideration of Washington state event guidelines changing and collaboration with the cities of Kennewick, Richland and Pasco, Water Follies is a go!” Hector Cruz, board president, said in a news release.
This year’s event, which draws about 65,000 spectators each summer, is set for July 23-25 on the Columbia River.
“Details are being ironed out, but the event will look a little different as we navigate how to comply with the state COVID guidelines,” Kathy Powell, event director, said in the release.
“More than likely there will be more general admission and less private hospitality. We ask race fans to be patient as we gear up for the best weekend in the Tri-Cities,” she said.
Online ticketing will be available starting in mid-June. Updates will be posted at www.waterfollies.com.
“We are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers that continue to support the Tri-Cities number one community festival,“ Cruz said. “Their commitment and dedication over the years has thrilled generations of fans.”
The association announced earlier this month that it was canceling the air show and hydroplane races for a second season because of COVID guidelines for special events.
But Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement last week that the state of Washington should fully reopen by June 30 opened the door to the possibility of more summer events.
Other summer events
Kennewick and the Three Rivers Carousel Foundation Board are working on a plan to offer the River of Fire July 4 fireworks show in Columbia Park.
- The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo committee is moving forward with plans to hold one of biggest annual fairs in the Northwest. The fair along with the Horse Heaven Round-Up is set for Aug. 24-28.
- The Richland Allied Arts Association is making a second attempt to celebrate the 70th Art in the Park on July 23-24 at Howard Amon Park in Richland. The show brings hundreds of artists and vendors, performers and nonprofit concessionaires from around the Northwest the same weekend as Water Follies.
- West Richland’s annual Hogs and Dogs and the Cool Desert Nights car show that are usually in late June have been rescheduled for September. Hogs and Dogs is set Sept. 30 at the Bombing Range Sport Complex and Cool Desert Nights will be Sept. 30-Oct. 3.
The city of Pasco has not said what its Grand Old 4th of July Celebration will look like. Organizers hope to decide by the beginning of June plans for its parade and fireworks show.
