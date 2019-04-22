Discounted carnival wrist bands go on sale this weekend for the Benton-Franklin fair

Get an upside-down experience when you ride the Enterprise at Northwest Washington Fair Although it’s only a one-minute ride, the Enterprise gives you some fast excitement at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Although it’s only a one-minute ride, the Enterprise gives you some fast excitement at the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden, Washington.

The 2019 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is a few months off, but early birds can save $10 on carnival rides by buying vouchers for discounted wristbands Friday and Saturday at Kennewick Ranch & Home.

The discounted tickets will be available for $25 from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

The price goes up to $30 after Saturday, and to $35 during the fair, Aug. 20-24.

Purchases must be in-person at the store. Wristbands are good for a day of rides at the fair.

Customers will receive a voucher that they can exchange for an actual wristband on the day of they choose to attend the fair.

The 2019 entertainment lineup includes Cheap Trick on Aug. 20, Dustin Lynch on Aug. 21, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Aug. 22, 3 Doors Down on Aug. 23 and The Guess Who on Aug. 24.

Concerts are free with regular admission but reserve seating is $25. Visit the ticket site for more information.