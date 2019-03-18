This iconic American country rock band joins the lineup for the Tri-Cities fair

American country rock band Nitty Gritty Dirt band will bring their iconic music to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo stage this summer.

The band, which has been around for 53 years with different members, will perform Aug. 22.

It is the fourth act announced for the Aug. 20-24 fair concert series.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is known for hits like “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream).”

Ticket sales begin this week

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

They can be purchased online at www.bentonfranklinfair.com, or in store at Kennewick’s Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., and the fair office, 1500 S. Oak St.

Reserved seats are $25, in addition to fair admission. General seating is free with fair admission.

The band’s 1972 groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress and the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Their recording of “Mr. Bojangles” also was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010, according to a news release from the fair.

While Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has had at least a dozen new members over the years, singer-guitarist Jeff Hanna and drummer Jimmie Fadden are the originals from 1966.

People can connect with the band on social media @nittygrittydirtband or at www.nittygritty.com.