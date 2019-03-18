Benton Franklin Fair

This iconic American country rock band joins the lineup for the Tri-Cities fair

By Kristin M. Kraemer

March 18, 2019 12:48 PM

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, an American country rock group that has been around for 53 years, will perform Aug. 22 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick.
Kennewick, WA

American country rock band Nitty Gritty Dirt band will bring their iconic music to the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo stage this summer.

The band, which has been around for 53 years with different members, will perform Aug. 22.

It is the fourth act announced for the Aug. 20-24 fair concert series.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is known for hits like “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “Mr. Bojangles” and “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream).”

Ticket sales begin this week

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 22.

They can be purchased online at www.bentonfranklinfair.com, or in store at Kennewick’s Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., and the fair office, 1500 S. Oak St.

Reserved seats are $25, in addition to fair admission. General seating is free with fair admission.

The band’s 1972 groundbreaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress and the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Their recording of “Mr. Bojangles” also was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2010, according to a news release from the fair.

While Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has had at least a dozen new members over the years, singer-guitarist Jeff Hanna and drummer Jimmie Fadden are the originals from 1966.

People can connect with the band on social media @nittygrittydirtband or at www.nittygritty.com.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.

