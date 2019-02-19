Local

This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will play the fair

By Wendy Culverwell

February 19, 2019 12:53 PM

Cheap Trick will perform at the Benton Franklin Fair on Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22.
Cheap Trick will perform at the Benton Franklin Fair on Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22. Image courtesy Benton Franklin Fair/Cheap Trick
Cheap Trick will perform at the Benton Franklin Fair on Aug. 20. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22. Image courtesy Benton Franklin Fair/Cheap Trick

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo has added ‘70s rockers Cheap Trick to the 2019 concert schedule.

Formed in the mid-1970s, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has released hits such as “Dream Police,” “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.”

Cheap Trick will perform at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20 Reserved tickets are $25 and will go on sale at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 at bentonfranklinfair.com, the Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the Fair Office.

Fair admission is required with reserved seats. General seating is free with admission.

The fair previously announced that 3 Doors Down will perform at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 24. Reserved tickets are $25. Tickets are available now.

The 2019 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is Aug. 20 to 24 at the fairgrounds in Kennewick.

Wendy Culverwell

Wendy Culverwell writes about local government and politics, focusing on how those decisions affect your life. She also covers key business and economic development changes that shape our community. Her restaurant column and health inspection reports are reader favorites. She’s been a news reporter in Washington and Oregon for 25 years.

  Comments  