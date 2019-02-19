This Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will play the fair

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo has added ‘70s rockers Cheap Trick to the 2019 concert schedule.
Formed in the mid-1970s, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and has released hits such as “Dream Police,” “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.”
Cheap Trick will perform at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20 Reserved tickets are $25 and will go on sale at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 at bentonfranklinfair.com, the Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the Fair Office.
Fair admission is required with reserved seats. General seating is free with admission.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The fair previously announced that 3 Doors Down will perform at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 24. Reserved tickets are $25. Tickets are available now.
The 2019 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is Aug. 20 to 24 at the fairgrounds in Kennewick.
Comments