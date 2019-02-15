Dreaming of the Tri-Cities summer heat? 1st band announced for the 2019 fair

Does this frigid weather have you dreaming of the scorching Tri-Cities summer days?
Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo officials have announced the first act scheduled to perform during the Aug. 20-24 run.
3 Doors Down — known for hits like “Kryptonite,” “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone” — will take the Kennewick stage Aug. 23.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15.
They can be purchased online at www.bentonfranklinfair.com, or in store at Kennewick’s Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., and the fair office, 1500 S. Oak St.
Reserved seats are $25, in addition to fair admission. General seating is free with fair admission.
The multi-platinum Mississippi rock band formed in 1995. Its five members have received three Grammy nominations, and won two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards, including “Songwriter of the Year.”
