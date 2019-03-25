Local

No need to Guess Who is coming to the fair this year

By Wendy Culverwell

March 25, 2019 12:42 PM

The Guess Who perform Aug. 24 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The Guess Who — the Canadian band behind “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” and “No Sugar Tonight,” joins the entertainment lineup for the 2019 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

The band performs Aug. 24.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seats plus fair admission. General seating is free with admission.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 29, at bentonfranklinfair.com and at Kennewick Ranch & Home.

The Guess Who’s present lineup includes founding member and original drummer/songwriter Garry Peterson, keyboard player/flutist Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich, bass player Rudy Sarzo and lead vocalist/guitarist Derek Sharp.

The 2019 fair runs Aug. 20-24 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.

The entertainment schedule so far is:

  • Aug. 20: Cheap Trick
  • Aug. 21: Dustin Lynch
  • Aug. 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Aug. 23: Three Doors Down
  • Aug. 24: The Guess Who

