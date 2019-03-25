No need to Guess Who is coming to the fair this year

The Guess Who — the Canadian band behind “These Eyes,” “American Woman,” and “No Sugar Tonight,” joins the entertainment lineup for the 2019 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
The band performs Aug. 24.
Tickets are $25 for reserved seats plus fair admission. General seating is free with admission.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, March 29, at bentonfranklinfair.com and at Kennewick Ranch & Home.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald
#ReadLocal
The Guess Who’s present lineup includes founding member and original drummer/songwriter Garry Peterson, keyboard player/flutist Leonard Shaw, lead guitarist Will Evankovich, bass player Rudy Sarzo and lead vocalist/guitarist Derek Sharp.
The 2019 fair runs Aug. 20-24 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick.
The entertainment schedule so far is:
- Aug. 20: Cheap Trick
- Aug. 21: Dustin Lynch
- Aug. 22: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Aug. 23: Three Doors Down
- Aug. 24: The Guess Who
Comments