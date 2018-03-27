3 locals earn spots on All-State basketball teams

Richland’s Riley Sorn, Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure and Tri-Cities Prep’s Talia von Oelhoffen each garnered first team recognition on the 2018 Associated Press All-State basketball teams, which were released Tuesday.
Sorn and Toure were named the Herald’s All-Area Players of the Year last week — and earned All-State honorable mentions last season — while von Oelhoffen was on the All-Area first team.
A 7-foot-4 senior center, Sorn paired a capable offensive game with his already tremendous defense this season, averaging 16 points per game with eight boards and nearly four blocks. He helped lead the Bombers to another league title, a 22-0 start to the season, and a playoff run that was only halted by an overtime loss to eventual state champion Gonzaga Prep, courtesy of a game-winning 3-pointer by 4A Player of the Year Anton Watson. The WIBCA 4A State Player of the Year, Sorn is still deciding whether to play his college ball for the University of Washington or Saint Mary’s.
Toure’s junior season featured much of the same success she experienced in her first two high school campaigns, leading the Braves (23-3) to their fourth consecutive district title, split of the league title and fourth-place finish at state. On the way, she picked up her second straight All-Mid-Columbia Conference and All-Area Player of the Year nods, was again named to the All-Tournament first team at state, and became Kamiakin’s career scoring leader with a year left to go in her high school career.
Von Oelhoffen is the daughter of Kamiakin’s former scoring champ Tondi Redden and NFL defensive linemen Kimo von Oelhoffen, and emerged this season as a freshman phenom at point guard for Prep. Her outstanding play (28 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, four steals per game) helped deliver the Jaguars their first league championship and state tournament berth in program history, as they finished the campaign at 19-7 after beating White Swan in their opening game in Spokane. Von Oelhoffen was the EWAC Co-Player of the Year, along with Mabton’s Britnee Guerrero.
Also from the Mid-Columbia, Prosser’s Marissa Cortes was on the 2A girls first team. The junior guard was the CWAC MVP, an All-Area second-teamer and led the Mustangs to an 18-6 record, finishing one game shy of state.
Future USC Trojan Kevin Porter Jr. of Rainier Beach was named the overall boys player of the year, and Central Valley’s Lexie Hull (signed to Stanford, along with twin sister Lacie) was the top overall girls player.
Boys players of the year in each classification included: Watson (Class 4A); Elijah Pepper of Selah (Class 2A); Cole Bajema of Lynden Christian (Class 1A); Brock Ravet of Kittitas (Class 2B); and Erwin Weary of Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace (Class 1B).
Girls players of the year in each classification included: Brynna Maxwell of Gig Harbor (Class 3A); Kiara Steen of W.F. West (Class 2A); Hailey Van Lith of Cashmere (Class 1A); Carmen Gfeller of Colfax (Class 2B); and Dakota Patchen of Colton (Class 1B).
The players of the year and all teams were determined based on voting by sports writers and editors from around the state.
–––
BOYS
Player of the year, all classes – Kevin Porter Jr., sr., Rainier Beach.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year – Anton Watson, jr., Gonzaga Prep.
First team – Anton Watson, jr., Gonzaga Prep; Jaden McDaniels, jr., Federal Way; Carson Tuttle, sr., Kamiak; Kaden Anderson, sr., Enumclaw; Riley Sorn sr., Richland.
Honorable mention – Cameron Tyson, sr., Bothell; Naje Smith, sr., Lewis & Clark.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year – Kevin Porter Jr., sr., Rainier Beach.
First team – Kevin Porter Jr., sr., Rainier Beach; Emmitt Matthews Jr., sr., Wilson; Erik Stevenson, sr., Timberline; C.J. Elleby, sr., Cleveland; J'Raan Brooks, sr., Garfield.
Honorable mention –P.J. Fuller, jr., Garfield.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year – Elijah Pepper, jr., Selah.
First team – Elijah Pepper, jr., Selah; Demetrius Crosby II, sr., Foss; Christian Zamora, jr., Lynden; Steele Venters, jr., Ellensburg; Clayton Whitman, jr., Lynden.
Honorable mention – Micah Pollard, jr., Foss; Khyree Armstead, sr., Mountlake Terrace; Trystan Lowry, sr., Anacortes; Jordan Thomas, sr., W.F. West.; Zac Olmstead, sr., North Kitsap; Tyler Berger, sr., Mark Morris.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year – Cole Bajema, jr., Lynden Christian.
First team – Cole Bajema, jr., Lynden Christian; George Reidy, sr., Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Lewis Pope, sr., South Whidbey; Michael Coumont, sr., Freeman; Antonio Salinas, jr., Zillah.
Honorable mention – Kobe Kohls, sr., Naches Valley; Casey Bauman, sr., Nooksack Valley.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year – Brock Ravet, jr., Kittitas.
First team – Brock Ravet, jr., Kittitas; Matt Poquette, sr., Morton-White Pass; Cody Young, sr., Adna; Erik Farias, jr., St. George’s; Joe Taylor, jr., Brewster.
Honorable mention – Justin Jeske, sr., Liberty (Spangle); Reece Wallace, sr., Toledo; Carson Cloaninger, jr., Colfax.
CLASS 1B
Player of the year – Erwin Weary, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace.
First team – Erwin Weary, sr., Cedar Park Christian-Mountlake Terrace; PJ Talen, sr., Tacoma Baptist; Maguire Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Luke Wagenaar, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Zach Cain, sr., Taholah.
Honorable mention – Ryan Moffet, so., Odessa; Cade Bosma, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Jacob Tewalt, sr., Pomeroy; Brandon Flett, sr., Wellpinit.
–––
GIRLS
Player of the year, all classes – Lexie Hull, sr., Central Valley.
CLASS 4A
Player of the year – Lexie Hull, sr., Central Valley.
First team – Lexie Hull, sr., Central Valley; Kylee Griffen, sr., Lake Stevens; Jamie Loera, sr., Moses Lake; Shalyse Smith, sr., Bellarmine Prep; Lacie Hull, sr., Central Valley.
Honorable mention – Jade Loville, sr., Skyline; JaQuaya Miller, jr., Kentridge; Gina Marxen, sr., Eastlake.
CLASS 3A
Player of the year – Brynna Maxwell, jr., Gig Harbor.
First team – Brynna Maxwell, jr., Gig Harbor; Oumou Toure, jr., Kamiakin; Belle Frazier, jr., Peninsula; Brooke Walling, jr., Prairie; Dalayah Daniels, so., Garfield.
Honorable mention – Grace Sarver, sr., West Seattle; Kondalia Montgomery, sr., Lincoln; Ashley Alter, sr., Stanwood.
CLASS 2A
Player of the year – Kiara Steen, sr., W.F. West.
First team – Kiara Steen, sr., W.F. West; Jelly Perry, sr., Lakewood; Emily Rodabaugh, jr., Archbishop Murphy; Beyonce Bea, jr., Washougal; Marissa Cortes, jr., Prosser.
Honorable mention – Genesis Wilkinson, jr., East Valley (Spokane); Erika Brumfield, jr., W.F. West; Jenni Johnson, sr., Toppenish; Georgia Lavinder, sr., White River; Julia Johnson, sr., W.F. West; Lindsey Nurmi, sr., Black Hills.
CLASS 1A
Player of the year – Hailey Van Lith, so., Cashmere.
First team – Hailey Van Lith, so., Cashmere; Julianna Walker, fr., Annie Wright; Katrina Gimmaka, sr., Nooksack Valley; Samantha Bowman, sr., Zillah; Avery Dykstra, sr., Lynden Christian.
Honorable mention – Irena Korolenko, so., Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Taylor Stephens, jr., La Center; Isabela Hernandez, jr., Lynden Christian; Sienna Swannack, sr., Lakeside.
CLASS 2B
Player of the year – Carmen Gfeller, sr., Colfax.
First team – Carmen Gfeller, sr., Colfax; Talia von Oelhoffen, fr., Tri-Cities Prep; Melissa Lee, sr., Napavine; Makenzie Kaech, sr., Ilwako; Sydney Abbott, sr., Davenport.
Honorable mention – Britnee Guerrero, sr., Mabton; Mollie Olson, sr., Napavine; Alea Yun, jr., Life Christian; Cece Bergquist, sr., St. George’s
CLASS 1B
Player of the year – Dakota Patchen, jr., Colton.
First team – Dakota Patchen, jr., Colton; Gabi Isaak, jr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline; Sailor Liefke, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Nayha Mills, sr., Yakama Tribal; Tiffany Boutain, sr., Almira/Coulee-Hartline.
Honorable mention – Gabi Rick, sr., Selkirk; Emily Banks, sr., Sunnyside Christian; Maddy Dixon, so., Pomeroy; Gina McCaulley, sr., Neah Bay; Katie Arrasmith, sr., Garfield-Palouse.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
