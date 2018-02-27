They’re young, they’re good and they’re making history at TC Prep

The Tri-Cities Prep girls basketball team will make its first appearance at the state tournament Wednesday. Back row (from left) Nicole Carey, Talia von Oelhoffen, Makenna Brandner, Maddie Brandner, Abby Boothe and Emily Dickson. Front row: Gia Ghirardo, Madeline White, Alyssa Monteon and Mariah Valencia. Annie Fowler Tri-City Herald