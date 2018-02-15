Kamiakin girls nab 4th straight district title

Oumou Toure scored 19 points to help put the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team back on top of the region with a 59-51 win over the Mt. Spokane Wildcats on Thursday in the District 8 3A championship game at the Spokane Arena.
It’s the Braves’ fourth straight season cutting down nets at the end of the district playoffs, and clinches them a regional berth. Ranked No. 3 in the RPI, they will host their regional round game next weekend and — win or lose — will be guaranteed to make their third straight trip to the Tacoma Dome.
Kamiakin (20-2) scored 20 points in the first quarter to jump out to a five-point lead and was able to stay ahead most of the way from there.
Mt. Spokane’s Aspyn Adams hit four 3-pointers for a game-high 22 points. Alexa Hazel added 16 points for Kamiakin and Rylie Clark had nine.
The Wildcats (12-10) will face Kennewick in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game at 3 p.m. Friday, also at the Spokane Arena. Mt. Spokane won the first meeting between the teams, 57-46 last week in the district semifinals.
KENNEWICK 52, NORTH CENTRAL 51: Reilyn Davis buried a game-winning triple with 5 seconds remaining as the Lions won a wild loser-out district game at the Spokane Arena.
The Lions (14-9) trailed by five at halftime and were led by Aislin Fiander, who scored 15 points. Guich added a dozen points and Alicia Oatis 11 for the Lions.
Quincy McDeid paced North Central (13-12) with 19 points.
