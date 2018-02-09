Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, shooting a free throw against Richland during a regular season game in January, became the Braves’ all-time scoring leader on Friday by dropping 24 points in a 47-37 win over the North Central Indians in a district semifinal game at Kamiakin High School.
Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, shooting a free throw against Richland during a regular season game in January, became the Braves’ all-time scoring leader on Friday by dropping 24 points in a 47-37 win over the North Central Indians in a district semifinal game at Kamiakin High School. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file
Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure, shooting a free throw against Richland during a regular season game in January, became the Braves’ all-time scoring leader on Friday by dropping 24 points in a 47-37 win over the North Central Indians in a district semifinal game at Kamiakin High School. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file

High School Basketball

Kamiakin has a new scoring champ, she just wanted to help her team win

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

February 09, 2018 07:43 PM

Despite being just a junior, Oumou Toure has accomplished a lot in her basketball career at Kamiakin High School, but the milestone she reached on Friday undoubtedly ranks among her best.

She scored 24 points in the Braves’ 47-37 district semifinal win over North Central to push her career points total to the top of the school’s all-time list, besting Tondi von Oelhoffen’s (then Redden) 33-year-old record.

“I don’t know how excited I feel, but it’s a great accomplishment,” Toure said.

She added that von Oelhoffen shot her a congratulatory text message after the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Toure acknowledged the magnitude of the accomplishment, she said she was much more concerned with providing a spark for her team in a critical playoff victory.

“I just felt like we needed points, we were struggling throughout the course of the game,” Toure said. “We’re trying to win state — it’s not so much about these little games over here — and to do that, we need to step it up however we can.”

The co-MCC-champion Braves (19-2) were able to get the win despite scoring 13 fewer points than their previous season low. They will play Mt. Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district championship game at Spokane Veteran’s Arena, with a win securing them another regional berth.

Rylie Clark added a dozen points for Kamiakin and Kyara Sayers scored 21 for North Central (12-11), which hosts Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game.

Toure finished the night with 1,587 career points, while von Oelhoffen graduated in 1985 with 1,569. Garrett Paxton broke Steve White’s decades-old Kamiakin boys scoring record last week in the regular season finale against Pasco.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  