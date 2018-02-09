Kamiakin has a new scoring champ, she just wanted to help her team win

Despite being just a junior, Oumou Toure has accomplished a lot in her basketball career at Kamiakin High School, but the milestone she reached on Friday undoubtedly ranks among her best.
She scored 24 points in the Braves’ 47-37 district semifinal win over North Central to push her career points total to the top of the school’s all-time list, besting Tondi von Oelhoffen’s (then Redden) 33-year-old record.
“I don’t know how excited I feel, but it’s a great accomplishment,” Toure said.
She added that von Oelhoffen shot her a congratulatory text message after the game.
While Toure acknowledged the magnitude of the accomplishment, she said she was much more concerned with providing a spark for her team in a critical playoff victory.
“I just felt like we needed points, we were struggling throughout the course of the game,” Toure said. “We’re trying to win state — it’s not so much about these little games over here — and to do that, we need to step it up however we can.”
The co-MCC-champion Braves (19-2) were able to get the win despite scoring 13 fewer points than their previous season low. They will play Mt. Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district championship game at Spokane Veteran’s Arena, with a win securing them another regional berth.
Rylie Clark added a dozen points for Kamiakin and Kyara Sayers scored 21 for North Central (12-11), which hosts Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a loser-out game.
Toure finished the night with 1,587 career points, while von Oelhoffen graduated in 1985 with 1,569. Garrett Paxton broke Steve White’s decades-old Kamiakin boys scoring record last week in the regular season finale against Pasco.
