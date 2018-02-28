No state jitters for Tri-Cities Prep girls

One down, three to go.
The Tri-Cities Prep girls basketball team, playing in their first 2B state basketball tournament, posted a 77-63 win Wednesday over EWAC rival White Swan in a loser-out game at Spokane Arena.
“They are feeling pretty good right now,” Jaguars coach Joe Mackay said. “They played really well. I was hoping they didn’t get freaked out. They were composed until the end.”
The Jaguars (19-5) will play Colfax (19-4) in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday at Spokane Arena. The Bulldogs are on a 12-game win streak heading into state.
“We have not played them,” Mackay said of Colfax. “I know they are pretty good. It will be a physical game with them.”
Talia von Oelhoffen, a 6-foot freshman, led TCP with 24 points and 12 rebounds, but it was the play of Alyssa Monteon and Emily Dickson that helped seal the win.
Monteon matched her career high with 22 points and five steals, while Dickson had a career high 21 points.
“They did a good job,” Mackay said. “And Abby (Boothe) did a nice job handling the ball.”
Tied at 14 after the first quarter, the Jaguars went on a 22-17 run in the second, and expanded their lead with a 24-17 run in the third.
“Overall, I though we did a good job on them,” said Mackay, whose team split with White Swan during the regular season. “They are a good team and they are going to get their points.”
With little time to prepare for Colfax, the Jaguars did a walk-through at Gonzaga Prep on Wednesday afternoon.
“For years, they have been coming to our school,” Mackay said. “It’s nice to go to their school and use their facilities. I think this is a first.”
TRI-CITIES PREP: M.Brandner, Dickson 21, Boothe 8, Monteon 22, Talia von Oelhoffen 24, Ghirardo 2, White. Totals: 29-53 15-22 77.
WHITE SWAN: Ashley Anderson 17, Andrews 7, Cheney 15, Carey, Wolfberger 5, Pineda 5, Bass 2, Zagelow 4, Owens, Castileja 8. Totals: 23-55 12-19 63.
Tri-Cities Prep
14
22
24
17
—
77
White Swan
14
17
17
15
—
63
Highlights — Monteon 5 stls; von Oelhoffen 12 rebs, 2 stls; Cheney 7 rebs; Anderson 3 assts.
