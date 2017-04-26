Clark sprinting toward finish for Kamiakin golf

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Alexa Clark looks to add to her trophy case Pause 1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite 1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country 3:13 VIDEO: Earn cash for catching pike minnow 3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kamiakin senior golfer Alexa Clark has won the past two district championships and has recorded back-to-back third place finishes at the state tournament. Two regular season MCC events remain, and Clark seems to be peaking at the right time with wins at the Eleen Northcutt Invite and Canyon Lakes Invite in the past week. dbrennan@tricityherald.com