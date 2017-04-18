Mid-Columbia roundup, April 17: Kamiakin wins 4th straight boys golf pod

Walla Walla’s Alex Johanson fired an even-par 72 Monday at the desert-style track at Horn Rapids, but it was Kamiakin High School, led by a 76 from McGwire Hanson, that came through to win its fourth straight MCC golf pod to start the season.
Bolton Dauenhauer (77) and Tommy Beason (78) also turned in stellar performances for the Braves. Top-five finishes for Richland’s Carl Underwood (74), Brayden Hogg (75) and Shane Amidan (77) got the Bombers within a stroke of the lead.
Chiawana got top-10 performances from Clayton Whitby (77), Quentin Mattson (77) and Hayden Carrasco (78) to finish third, two shots behind Richland. Johanson’s Blue Devils took fourth.
Underwood still holds a commanding lead in the conference’s individual season race with 225 points, 15.5 ahead of Johanson. Dauenhauer is third with 189.5 points, just four points ahead of Southridge’s Riley White — who also shot 77 Monday.
At Horn Rapids Golf Course, Par 72
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 312; 2. Richland 313; 3. Chiawana 315; 4. Walla Walla 322; 5. Hanford 343; 6. Southridge 347; 7. Kennewick 363; 8. Pasco 380.
Kamiakin: 4. McGwire Hanson 76; T5. Bolton Dauenhauer 77; T10. Tommy Beason 78; T13. John Koskinen 81.
Richland: 2. Carl Underwood 74; 3. Brayden Hogg 75; T5. Shane Amidan 77; T21. Turner Clayton 87.
Chiawana: T5. Clayton Whitby, Quentin Mattson 77; T10. Hayden Carrasco 78; T16. Hunter Harris 83.
Walla Walla: 1. Alex Johanson 72; 12. Peter Aguilar 80; T13. Trevor Swanson 81; T25. Will Snell 89.
Hanford: T13. Jackson Creer 81; T16. Gabe Cach 83; T25. Ryan Stewart 89; T29. Max LaViolette 90.
Southridge: T5. Riley White 77; T21. Chris Brown 87; T25. Kevin Brunson 89; T34. Tanner Davis 94.
Kennewick: 24. Tyler Szendre 88; T25. Neal Zimmerman 89; 33. Andrew Fridley 91; T34. Nick Ryther 94.
Pasco: 20. Nate Chavez 86; T29. Jaden Perdue 90; T36. Kael Stueckle 95; 44. Jake MCDonald 109.
MCC GIRLS POD 4: Southridge’s Samantha Hui was the medalist with a 3-over 75, and Walla Walla leveled the season standings by beating out Kamiakin for the team title at Horn Rapids.
Alexa Clark shot a 77 to lead Kamiakin, but nice rounds by Walla Walla’s Brooke Cramer (80), Allison Wanichek (85) and Michaela Morris (90) gave the Blue Devils a five-stroke victory.
Pasco’s Maylie Martinez (78) and Richland’s Macy Robertson (79) rounded out the top four.
Kamiakin won the first two pods of the season, but Walla Walla’s victories Monday at Horn Rapids and March 30 at Walla Walla Country Club have tied the teams for the season lead with two regular season events remaining. Hui — who has two pod wins and two runner-up finishes — leads Clark by 16 points in the individual standings. Robertson and Martinez are tied for third, each 29 points off the pace.
At Horn Rapids Golf Course, Par 72
Team scores: 1. Walla Walla 356; 2. Kamiakin 361; 3. Richland 370; 4. Pasco 378; 5. Southridge 384; 6. Chiawana 412.
Walla Walla: 5. Brooke Cramer 80; 7. Allison Wanichek 85; T9. Michaela Morris 90; 16. Madison Darnold 101.
Kamiakin: 2. Alexa Clark 77; 8. Grace Wilbur 89; T11. Ashley Fullmer 92; T17. Jeni Gurney 103.
Richland: 4. Macy Robertson 79; 6. Breanna Watts 83; T17. Hannah Oldson 103; T21. Allie Parnell 105; 31. Libby Bowles 111.
Pasco: 3. Maylie Martinez 78; T9. Janae Martinez 90; T19. Maggy Rickman 104; 24. Yesenia Nunez 106.
Southridge: 1. Samantha Hui 75; T11. Amanda Brunson 92; T26. Brenna Frantti 108; T28. Sydney Downing 109.
Chiawana: 14. McKernna Kaelber 99; 15. Kali Saueressig 100; T19. Paige Sommerville 104; T28. Baylee Easterday 109.
Hanford: 13. Hannah Bort 98; T26. Sophia Gourley 108.
Kennewick: T21. McKenna Fridley 105; T32. Lexi Helms 113.
SOFTBALL
KENNEWICK 16, PASCO 3 (5): Marivel Macias went 4-for-4 with a homer, Tierra Townsend didn’t give up an earned run in her complete game in the circle, and the host Lions rolled to a mercy-rule win in MCC play.
Kennewick (2-9, 0-6) poured it on early, using five runs in each the first and third innings to take a commanding 13-3 lead after three. Macias drove in five runs and scored four times.
Pasco
210
00
—
3
3
7
Kennewick
535
3x
—
16
13
3
Highlights: P, Sarah McEnderfer 1x3, R, RBI. K, Reilyn Davis 3x3; Aspen Hatch 2x4; Marivel Macias 4x4, HR, 5RBI, 4R; Tierra Townsend 5IP-3H-0ER-5K-2BB.
TENNIS
2017 Tri-City Invite
Team standings (Top 3 and local): 1. Timberline 212; 2. Wenatchee 182; 3. Mead 178; 6. Hanford 151; 8. Richland 145; 9. Kamiakin 138; 10. Southridge 133; 12. Walla Walla 108; 13. Chiawana 84; 16. Pasco 67.
LOCAL FINALISTS
Boys singles No. 1: 1. Will Thompson (H). Boys singles 4: 1. Farhaan Chaugle (H); 2. Erik Obermeyer (R). Girls singles 4: 1. Savannah Forbes (Ka). Mixed doubles 1: 1. Grey Evans-Quinci Fisher (R). Mixed doubles 2: 2. Alyssa Praga-Jack Cook (R). Girls doubles 1: 2. Grace Hamaker-Devyn Wolfe (SR).
