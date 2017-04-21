Mid-Columbia roundup: Kennewick sweeps Kamiakin in MCC 3A showdown

BASEBALL
KENNEWICK 11-9, KAMIAKIN 9-6: The Lions went on the road and bolstered their spot as the No. 2 Class 3A team in the MCC by sweeping their cross-town rival.
Kennewick (9-7, 5-5) tied the score in the first game at 7-all by scoring six runs in the top of the fifth, then took an 11-7 lead in the sixth. Kamiakin (7-8, 3-7) pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh, which forced Kennewick coach Lenny Ayers to bring in Trent Sellers from the bullpen with two on and one out.
Sellers walked the first man he faced to load the bases, but came back to strike out Chase Grillo — who finished the game 3-for-5 with three RBIs — and force Nate Gee to fly out to pick up the save.
In the second game, Talon Lafontaine smoked a two-out, two-run single to cap Kennewick’s four-run fourth inning that gave the Lions a 7-4 lead and spurred them to the sweep.
Kennewick
001
064
0
—
11
9
1
Kamiakin
001
600
2
—
9
10
1
Highlights: Ke, Talon Lafontaine 2x3, BB, 2R, RBI; Easton Stevens 2b, 3RBI; Trent Sellers .2IP-0H-0R-1K-1BB-SV. Ka, Carson Green 2x4, BB, R, SB; Payton Flynn 2b, BB, 5RBI, 2R; Chase Grillo 3x5, 3b, 3RBI; Chase Krumm 1.1IP-2H-0R-1K-0BB.
Kennewick
030
411
0
—
9
12
2
Kamiakin
103
010
1
—
6
10
1
Highlights: Ke, Blake Loftus 2x5, 3RBI, R; Sellers 2x5, 2 2b, 2RBI, R; Tim Gee 2x2, BB, R; Stevens 3x3, 2b, BB, 3R, RBI, 2 SB; Mason Machart 3.1IP-5H-4R-1ER-2K-3BB; Sellers 3.1IP-5H-2R-6K-1BB. Ka, Ryan Dearing 2x3, R; Tyson Brown 2x3, 2 2b, R; Grillo 3x4, 3b, 2RBI, R.
TRI-CITIES PREP 18-17, WHITE SWAN 1-0: Trent Mercado went 5-for-7 on the day and threw an inning of the Jaguars’ combined no-hitter in the second game to help Tri-Cities Prep sweep the Cougars in an EWAC doubleheader.
Logan Mercado went 3-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the first game and also pitched two scoreless innings. Landon Amato also had a three-hit game (3-for-3, 2b, 3RBI, 2R), and Trent Mercado (2-for-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2SB) and Owen Ritala (2-for-4, 4RBI, 2R) swung hot bats as well.
Carter Ritala, Max Nelson and Trent Mercado combined to no-hit White Swan in the second game while striking out 13 Cougars in the five-inning contest. Nelson also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored.
GOLF
ELEEN NORTHCUTT INVITATIONAL: Alexa Clark blew the field away with a 4-under 67 to lead Kamiakin to a second-place finish at the 19-team event at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane.
Her closest competitor was Macy Robertson, who shot a 76 to lead Richland to the team title. Breanna Watts (82) and Hannah Oldson (90) also played well for the Bombers.
Allison Wanichek fired an 84 for Walla Walla, which tied for fourth with Gonzaga Prep.
At Wandermere Golf Course, Par 71
Team scores (top 3 and locals): 1. Richland 248; 2. Kamiakin 249; 3. Mt. Spokane 254; T4. Walla Walla 259; 15. Hanford 318.
Richland: Macy Robertson 76; Breanna Watts 82; Hannah Oldson 90.
Kamiakin: Alexa Clark 67; Ashley Fullmer 89; Grace Wilbur 96.
Walla Walla: Allison Wanichek 84; Michaela Morris 86; Madison Darnold 89.
Hanford: Hannah Bort 95; Danynn Affleck 109; Sophia Gourley 114.
