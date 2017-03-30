Mid-Columbia roundup: Dauenhauer helps Kamiakin boys golf stay perfect

Kamiakin’s Bolton Dauenhauer shot a 4-over 76 to win medalist honors at the third Mid-Columbia Conference boys golf pod at Walla Walla Country Club, and the Braves picked up their third consecutive team win to start the conference season.
McGwire Hanson and Tommy Beason tied for fifth for Kamiakin, each shooting 80, and Mike Legard tied for eighth with an 81 as the Braves thoroughly outpaced the field, beating runner-up Richland by 15 strokes.
Richland’s Carl Underwood — who leads the MCC season standings — tied for second with Walla Walla’s Alex Johanson at 77. The Blue Devils took third, edging fourth-place Chiawana by three shots.
At Walla Walla Country Club
Team scores: 1, Kamiakin 317; 2, Richland 332; 3, Walla Walla 341; 4, Chiawana 344; 5, Hanford 345; 6, Southridge 349; 7, Kennewick 355; 8, Pasco 367.
Kamiakin: 1, Bolton Dauenhauer 76; T5, McGwire Hanson, Tommy Beason 80; T8, Mike Legard 81.
Richland: T2, Carl Underwood 77; T5, Shane Amidan 80; T16, Braydon Hogg 86; T21, Caeron Bates, Turner Clayton 89.
Walla Walla: T2, Alex Johanson 77; T10, Peter Aguilar 82; T19, Ely Kimball 88; T31, Patrick McKibben 94.
Chiawana: T8, Clayton Whitby 81; T13, David Manthei 84; T21, Declan Beaton 89; T24, Hunter Harris 90.
Hanford: 4, Gabe Cach 78; T13, Quinton Collins 84; T24, Max LaVitolette 90; 30, Ryan Stewart 93.
Southridge: T10, Riley White 82; 18, Kevin Brunson 87; T19, Chris Brown 88; T27, Tanner Davis 92.
Kennewick: 12, Neal Zimmerman 83; T13, Andrew Fridley 84; T27, Luke Gorham 92; T24, Tyler Szendre 96.
Pasco: T16, Jaden Purdue 86; 26, Nate Shavez 91; T31, Kyle McDonald 94; T34, Kael Steuckle 96.
MCC GIRLS POD 3: Junior Macy Robertson was the medalist with a 4-over 76 to lead Richland to a third-place finish, and Walla Walla edged Kamiakin by three strokes for the team title at Walla Walla Country Club.
The Braves won the first two pods of the season, and were led once again by senior Alexa Clark, who collected her second straight third-place finish with an 80.
Walla Walla’s highest finisher was sophomore Allison Wanichek, who took sixth with an 89, but the Blue Devils’ depth shined again on their home course as all four of their scorers finished in the top 11.
A second-place finish kept Southridge junior Samantha Hui atop the conference’s individual season standings. She led the fourth-place Suns with a 78.
At Walla Walla Country Club; Par 72
Team scores: 1, Walla Walla 371; 2, Kamiakin 374; 3, Richland 379; 4, Southridge 396; 5, Pasco 421; 6, Hanford 429; 7, Chiawana 444.
Walla Walla: 6, Allison Wanichek 89; T7 Brooke Cramer 91; 10, Michaela Morris 94; 11, Madison Darnold 97.
Kamiakin: 3, Alexa Clark 80; T7, Ashley Fulmer 91; 13, Torey Getz 99; T18, Jeni Gurney 104.
Richland: 1, Macy Robertson 76; 5, Breanna Watts 82; 21, Allie Parnell 108; T25, Hannah Oldson 113.
Southridge: 2, Samantha Hui 78; 9, Amanda Brunson 93; 17, Sydney Downing 103; T30, Madison Westmoreland 122.
Pasco: 4, Maylie Martinez 81; 12, Janae Martinez 98; T27, Darby Stueckle 119; 33, Maggy Rickman 123.
Hanford: 14, Hannah Bort 100; T18, Melodie Jones 104; T23, Sophia Gourley 112; T25, Danynn Afleck 113.
Chiawana: T15, Kali Saueressig 102; 22, Baylee Easterday 109; T23, Chalise King 112; 29, Iva Tebay 121.
Kennewick: T15, Makenna Fridley 102; T27, Lexi Helms 119; 38, Maria Cartagena 140.
Track and field
The Kamiakin boys and girls swept Walla Walla in a Mid-Columbia Conference dual Thursday in Walla Walla, with both sides taking the 100, 200, shot put and discus events.
Colten Chelin swept the boys sprints for the Braves, winning the 100 in 11.74 seconds, then took the 200 in a time of 23.84.
Kamiakin’s Wyatt Musser was light years ahead of the competition in the discus with a mark of 176 feet — nearly 50 feet ahead of the next man. Musser also won the shot out (48-5 1/2).
Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson cleared 6-6 to win the high jump, then soared 21-1 to win the long jump. Logan Mullen had a mark of 155-8 to win the javelin.
On the girls side, Kamiakin’s Mirannda Shulman was a busy girl, winning the 200 (26.46), the 400 (1:02.30), then ran the opening leg in the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.
Katherine Petsch also ran on both relay teams, and won the 100 (12.99). Allison Stapleton won the long jump (16-5) and the triple jump (33-11 1/2), while Chanceler Williams swept the shot put (31-11) and the discus (110-10).
Walla Walla’s Paige Gardner won both hurdle races, while Erika Leinweber won the 1,600 in a time of 5:23.21.
At Walla Walla
BOYS
Team scores: Kamiakin 76, Walla Walla 69. 100: Colten Chelin (K) 11.74; 200: Colten Chelin (K), 23.84; 400: Javon Handcox (W), 54.07; 800: Kyler Lee (K), 2:01.07; 1,600: Jonah Franco (K), 4:24.85; 3,200: Ryan Child (K), 10:04.59; 110H: Parker Morgan (K), 15.78; 300H: Benson Smith (K), 41.38; 4x100 relay: Kamiakin (Salvador Gonzalez, Tyler Gourley, Devyn Koonkhuntod, Zach Borisch), 44.60; 4x400 relay: Walla Walla (Henry Farnum, Jared McAlvey, Javon Handcox, Justin Mebes), 3:37.18; Shot: Wyatt Musser (K), 48-5 1/2; Discus: Wyatt Musser (K), 176-0; Jav: Logan Mullen (W), 155-8; HJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W), 6-6; PV: Tanner Druffel (W), 12-6; LJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W), 21-1; TJ: Logan Mullen (W), 41-2 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Kamiakin 81, Walla Walla 69. 100: Katherine Petsch (K), 12.99; 200: Mirannda Shulman (K), 26.46; 400: Mirannda Shulman (K) 1:02.30; 800: Elizabeth Moore (W), 2:37.99 1,600: Erika Leinweber (W), 5:23.21; 3,200: McKinzi Teeples (K), 11:54.74; 100H: Paige Gardner (W), 16.33; 300H: Paige Gardner (W), 48.15; 4x100 relay: Kamiakin (Mirannda Shulman, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Alexa Hazel), 50.12; 4x200 relay: Kamiakin (Mirannda Shulman, Britney Donais, Isabelle Conover, Katherine Petsch), 1:47.09; 4x400 relay: Walla Walla (Hannah Gardner, Ellie Sievertsen, Noelani Helm, Kendal Tyler), 4:30.17; Shot: Chanceler Williams (K), 31-11 1/2; Discus: Chanceler Williams (K), 110-10 1/2; Jav: Emma Wenzel (W), 109-7; HJ: Noelani Helm (W), 5-0; PV: Hally Ruff (W), 10-0; LJ: Allison Stapleton (K), 16-5 1/2; TJ: Allison Stapleton (K), 33-11 1/2.
CHIAWANA, PASCO AT KENNEWICK: Johan Correa won the 800, 1,600 and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team as the Kennewick boys beat Chiawana and Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference track action Wednesday at Kennewick High School.
Correa, a sophomore, won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 2.69 seconds, then clocked a 4:38.06 in the 1,600, beating Pasco’s Ismael Castaneda by nearly 8 seconds.
Correa ran the third leg on the 4x400 relay team (3:34.30), which is ranked second in state at the 3A level. Other relay members are Wyatt Fiander, Cedric Riel and Austin Albertin.
Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis won the javelin (159-9), while Chiawana’s Dominic Lee dominated the field with a leap of 44-10 1/2 in the triple jump.
Kennewick freshman Geraldin Correa-Cambino also won three events — 400 (1:02.54), 800 (2:42.83) and the 4x400 relay (4:33.56). She also was second in the 200 behind Jaidyn Alexander of Pasco, who also won the 100 (13.17) and was on the winning 4x100 relay team (54.81).
Kennewick’s Monica Kaylor won the high jump (5-0) as the Lions girls team also swept the competition.
At Kennewick
BOYS
Team scores: Kennewick 109, Pasco 36; Chiawana 96, Pasco 49; Kennewick 80, Chiawana 65. 100: Germain Barnes (C), 11.70; 200: Gabriel Schilz (C), 23.45; 400: Theodore Hunter III (C), 53.87; 800: Johan Correa (K), 2:02.69; 1,600: Johan Correa (K), 4:38.06; 3,200: Ismael Castaneda (P), 10:37.50; 110H: Germain Barnes (C), 15.57; 300H: Germain Barnes (C), 41.23; 4x100 relay: Kennewick (Issa Musa, Ronny Loomis, Austin Albertin, Keyshawn Owens), 44.49; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (Wyatt Fiander, Cedric Riel, Johan Correa, Austin Albertin), 3:34.20; Shot: Davion Pruitt (P), 43-0; Discus: Kolei O’Reilly (C) 135-2; Jav: Ronny Loomis (K), 159-9; HJ: Mike Soma (C) 5-10; PV: Kyle Bradley (P), 13-0; LJ: Emmanuel Kuku (K), 20-4; TJ: Dominic Lee (C), 44-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Kennewick 100, Pasco 46; Chiawana 97, Pasco 39; Kennewick 82, Chiawana 68. 100: Jaidyn Alexander (P), 13.17; 200: Jaidyn Alexander (P), 27.88; 400: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (K), 1:02.54; 800: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (K), 2:42.83; 1,600: Hailey Bullis (C), 5:59.69; 3,200: Alexa Neff (C), 13:00.05; 100H: Palmer Flippo (C), 17.48; 300H: Palmer Flippo (C), 51.26; 4x100 relay: Pasco (Jaidyn Alexander, Andrea Flores, Julissa Perez, Daisy Arroyo), 54.81; 4x200 relay: Chiawana (Ruthie Edrington, Palmer Flippo, Sadie Search, Morgan Shines), 1:51.94; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (Essence Estrada, Maya Thornton, Stephany Lamas, Geraldin Correa-Cambino), 4:33.56; Shot: Kidera Miller (K), 32-4; Discus: Aitiana Nava (K), 87-8; Jav: Kaya Search (C), 102-7; HJ: Monica Kaylor (K), 5-0; PV: Caitlyn Carter (K), 7-6; LJ: Daisy Arroyo (P), 14-7; TJ: Sadie Search (C), 31-1 1/2.
RICHLAND, SOUTHRIDGE AT HANFORD: Hanford’s Joe Gauthier won the 100, 200 and ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team as the Falcons split their MCC meets with Richland and Southridge.
The Richland boys beat Hanford and Southridge, sweeping the pole vault, long and triple jumps, shot put and discus.
Hanford’s Vincent Walsh won the javelin with a toss of 163-4, just edging Richland’s Tyler Fishback (162-7).
On the girls side, Richland swept the competition, while Hanford beat Southridge.
Bombers long distance runner Katie Andrus won the 1,600 (5:36.34) and the 3,200 (12:29.50), while teammate Katarina Heck won the 100, and ran on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
At Hanford
BOYS
Team scores: Richland 100.5, Southridge 34.5; Hanford 95.5, Southridge 51.5; Richland 93, Hanford 52. 100: Joe Gauthier (H), 10.96; 200: Joe Gauthier (H), 22.54; 400: Tyler Kurtz (R), 51.83; 800: Antonio Garcilazo (S), 2:03.79; 1,600: Anthony Stone (R), 4:32.55; 3,200: Riley Moore (R), 9:46.71; 110H: Ethan Ellsworth (S), 15.59; 300H: Tyler Slade (R), 42.82; 4x100 relay: Hanford (Mateo Valadez, Beau Franklin, Alex Izquierdo, Joe Gauthier), 44.24; 4x400 relay: Southridge (Robert McLeod, Ethan Ellsworth, Wade Yocum, Antonio Carcilazo), 3:39.0; Shot: Brigham Whitby (R), 48-3; Discus: Ethan Moody (R), 127-11; Jav: Vincent Walsh (H), 163-4; HJ: Jackson Olsen (R), 6-2; PV: William Harshaw-McDonald (R), 12-6; LJ: Caleb Hirsch (R), 21-2 1/2; TJ: Caleb Lara (R), 41-5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Richland 121, Southridge 29; Hanford 106, Southridge 24; Richland 85, Hanford 65. 100: Katarina Heck (R), 13.09; 200: Lele Williams (H) 27.21; 400: Amanda Fraga (H), 1:03.11; 800: Brooke Hansen (S), 2:24.45; 1,600: Katie Andrus (R), 5:36.34; 3,200: Katie Andrus (R), 12:29.50; 100H: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (H), 14.89; 300H: Lele Williams (H), 47.55; 4x100 relay: Richland (Devyn Dittmer, Breezy Horne, Logan Jackson, Katarina Heck), 51.17; 4x200 relay: Richland (Allicia Chalmers, Logan Jackson, Devyn Dittmer, Eleanor Morgan), 1:53.08; 4x400 relay: Richland (Bailee Carr, Breezy Horne, Katarina Heck, Karsyn Suhadolnik), 4:16.93; Shot: Kara Shibley (H), 38-7; Discus: Maddie Mauia (R), 107-0; Jav: Maelyn George (R), 115-0; HJ: McCall Redden (R), 4-10; PV: Reegan Moll (S), 9-6; LJ: Karsyn Suhadolnik 9R), 16-8 1.2; TJ: McCall Redden (R), 33-2 1/4.
