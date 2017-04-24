Kamiakin’s Alexa Clark tops field at Canyon Lakes Invite

Kamiakin’s Alex Clark shot a 2-over 74 on Monday to take top honors Monday in the Canyon Lakes Invitational in Kennewick.
Clark guided the Braves to a second-place finish in the team race, 25 strokes behind Mercer Island.
Richland’s Breanna Watts shot 78 to tie for second but lost in a layoff to MI’s Ella Warbrug. Pasco’s Maylie Martinez was fourth with an 81.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mercer Island 337; 2, Kamiakin 262; 3, Pasco 388; 4, Prairie 401; 5, Chiawana 415; 6, Richland 435; 7, Southridge 478.
TOP 3 AND LOCAL TOP 10: 1, Alexa Clark (Kam) 74; 2, Ella Warburg (MI) 78 (won playoff); 3, Breanna Watts (Rich) 78; 4, Maylie Martinez (Pas) 81; t-8, Janae Martinez (Pas) 92; 10, Grace Wilbur (Kam) 93.
