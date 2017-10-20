Tri-City Herald Editorial Board election recommendations

We have made our election picks and now it’s your turn.
In many cases we were torn between two quality candidates. In other cases, the choices were easier.
That’s why we encourage readers to go beyond this listing and check out the full article on each race and ballot measure. Go to the Tri-City Herald website, find this editorial on the main page or under the Opinion tab, click on the race or ballot measure you are interested in and a link should take you to the editorial on each race or topic.
Our recommendations are meant to be one more resource you can use as you make up your mind.
Most of the candidates have been campaigning for months, and truly want to serve the community. Don’t dismiss their efforts — be sure to vote and return your ballots by Nov. 7.
The Herald editorial board recommends:
Benton County
Port of Kennewick
Commissioner, District 3 — Skip Novokovich
Kennewick
Proposition 17-4, The Link — Approve
City Council, Ward 1 — Don Britain
City Council, Ward 2 — Greg Jones
City Council, At Large — Christy Watts
Kennewick School District
School Board, Director 1 — Heather Kintzley
Richland
City Council, Position 1 — Bob Thompson
City Council, Position 3 — Sandra Kent
City Council, Position 4 — Ryan Lukson
City Council, Position 7 — Dori Luzzo Gilmour
Richland School District
School Board, Director 1 — Heather Cleary
School Board, Director 2 — Rick Jansons
West Richland
Mayor — Brent Gerry
City Council, Position 1 — Bob Perkes
City Council, Position 2 — Rich Buel
City Council, Position 3 — Gail Brown
City Council, Position 6 — Kate Moran
Pasco
City Council, District 1 — Blanche Barajas
City Council, District 2 — Al Yenney
City Council, District 3 — Saul Martinez
City Council, District 4 — Pete Serrano
City Council, District 5 — Rebecca Francik
City Council, District 6 — Craig Maloney
Pasco School District
Proposition No. 1, School Bond — Approve
School Board, Position 3 — Steve Christensen
School Board, Position 4 — Erin Hall Lewis
School Board, Position 5 — Amy Phillips
