Tri-City Herald Editorial Board election recommendations

By the Herald Editorial Board

October 20, 2017 5:12 PM

We have made our election picks and now it’s your turn.

In many cases we were torn between two quality candidates. In other cases, the choices were easier.

That’s why we encourage readers to go beyond this listing and check out the full article on each race and ballot measure. Go to the Tri-City Herald website, find this editorial on the main page or under the Opinion tab, click on the race or ballot measure you are interested in and a link should take you to the editorial on each race or topic.

Our recommendations are meant to be one more resource you can use as you make up your mind.

Most of the candidates have been campaigning for months, and truly want to serve the community. Don’t dismiss their efforts — be sure to vote and return your ballots by Nov. 7.

The Herald editorial board recommends:

Benton County

Sheriff — Jerry Hatcher

Port of Kennewick

Commissioner, District 3 — Skip Novokovich

Kennewick

Proposition 17-4, The Link — Approve

City Council, Ward 1 — Don Britain

City Council, Ward 2 — Greg Jones

City Council, At Large — Christy Watts

Kennewick School District

School Board, Director 1 — Heather Kintzley

Richland

City Council, Position 1 — Bob Thompson

City Council, Position 3 — Sandra Kent

City Council, Position 4 — Ryan Lukson

City Council, Position 7 — Dori Luzzo Gilmour

Richland School District

School Board, Director 1 — Heather Cleary

School Board, Director 2 — Rick Jansons

West Richland

Mayor — Brent Gerry

City Council, Position 1 — Bob Perkes

City Council, Position 2 — Rich Buel

City Council, Position 3 — Gail Brown

City Council, Position 6 — Kate Moran

Pasco

City Council, District 1 — Blanche Barajas

City Council, District 2 — Al Yenney

City Council, District 3 — Saul Martinez

City Council, District 4 — Pete Serrano

City Council, District 5 — Rebecca Francik

City Council, District 6 — Craig Maloney

Pasco School District

Proposition No. 1, School Bond — Approve

School Board, Position 3 — Steve Christensen

School Board, Position 4 — Erin Hall Lewis

School Board, Position 5 — Amy Phillips

