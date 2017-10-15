Our Voice: Hatcher for Benton County sheriff

For months now, two exemplary law enforcement officers have been campaigning hard for the Benton County sheriff’s post.
If there was a checklist of qualifications, they probably could mark off nearly all the same boxes. The difference, though, comes down to experience.
Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin has the drive to learn the job, but newly appointed Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher already knows it.
We recommend Hatcher get the chance to keep the post.
From our vantage point, this has been a tough race. Both candidates have what Lattin called “ambitious detractors” who have attempted to show support for one camp by discrediting the other.
We are used to seeing criticism get personal when people run for office at the state and national levels. But in this local race — between two good men who have served the community so well for so many years — it was, frankly, painful to watch at times.
To their credit, Hatcher and Lattin were respectful and polite when they met with us.
It appears both of them have supporters who got carried away with the desire to see their candidate win.
We suppose it demonstrates just how much Hatcher and Lattin are admired by those who care about them.
Hatcher, though, has the edge in this race because he has the knowledge and the background. He has climbed the ranks in the sheriff’s department, and last May was chosen to succeed former Benton County Sheriff Steve Keane after he retired.
Lattin also tried for the appointment, but the Benton County commissioners voted 2-1 for Hatcher.
Since then, Hatcher has embraced the job and seems to be doing everything he can to prove he will move the department in the right direction.
He has garnered the support of many law enforcement leaders in the Tri-Cities and around the state, including a glowing endorsement from Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller — which we think is significant.
Miller noted on Facebook recently that Hatcher was on the team that started the county’s drug courts. Miller also said Hatcher has been involved in starting mental health diversion programs at the jail and creating the Benton County gang task force, which is impressive.
Hatcher also recently helped launch a “redirection program” at the Benton County jail. The school-like approach offers inmates a chance to take courses to help them build crime-free lives when they get out.
Helping people get their lives on track also appears to be a passion of Lattin’s. He said communities “can’t build enough jails” and he is concerned about inmates who serve their time, are released and then return to crime because they have no support system.
We admire Lattin’s commitment to finding a way to solve this social problem. He is the Kennewick Police Department’s public information officer, and if elected, we think he would make good on his goal to ensure the sheriff’s office is a collaborative force in the community.
While we have no doubt about Lattin’s skills as a police officer, managing the jail is a separate beast.
Although the Benton County commissioners have brought up the idea of hiring a jail administrator, the responsibility for managing the jail now lies with the sheriff.
Hatcher said the Benton County jail is one of the most efficient in the state, and that he has worked hard to make it safer.
He’s been helping run it for years, and we think he understands the challenges involved in jail operations better than someone who has not yet had that responsibility.
Lattin is a fine law enforcement officer and likely would make a good sheriff.
But Hatcher is both already.
The Herald recommends Jerry Hatcher for Benton County sheriff.
