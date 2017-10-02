Our Voice: Kennewick City Council — retain Britain

Although he is faced with a good challenger who keeps a close eye on community trends and needs, we encourage voters to re-elect Don Britain to the seat he holds on the Kennewick City Council.
He is a steadying force on a council that is sometimes distracted with issues and forces that could veer into lecturing the citizenry unnecessarily.
Britain is a solid backer of working with the Port of Kennewick on development of Vista Field. He supports and encourages City Manager Marie Mosley and is justifiably proud of his contributions moving the city forward in the Southridge area.
He also appears to work well with other senior staff at the city.
His opponent Lindy Verhei makes her position clear in her campaign material:
“My background is in counseling and education, and that gives me a unique perspective on how I work as your city council member. I care deeply about individuals, and I take time to listen to what the people of Kennewick have to say, so that they are truly represented. ... I love this city and I want to make it even better for future generations.”
She told the editorial board, in an appeal for diversity, that she feels the city council produces “homogenized opinions.” We like her energy and appreciate her fresh perspective.
She told us adding her to the city council would “switch” things up, and that’s likely true.
Verhei, a counselor who obviously cares about kids, has a focus that seems to us better suited for a run for the Kennewick School Board. In opposing one area where she’d like to see the city council spending money on student mentoring, Don Britain said, “I don’t think it’s the city’s responsibility to make up the school district’s financial shortfalls.”
Britain, a life-long resident of Kennewick, has made excellent use of his eight years on the city council. He has been elected vice president of the Association of Washington Cities, an important organization in our state. He’s a former reserve Kennewick police officer.
He is endorsed by Kennewick Fire Fighters Local 1296, the Kennewick Police Officers Benefit Association, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598, the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities and the Central Washington Building & Construction Trades Council.
Individual endorsements for Britain come from state Sen. Sharon Brown, Benton County Commissioner (and former Kennewick mayor) Jim Beaver and former Benton County Sheriff Steve Keane.
For more information on the candidates, try Don Britain’s Facebook page or lindy4kennewick.com for Lindy Verhei.
The Herald recommends Don Britain for Kennewick City Council, Position 1.
