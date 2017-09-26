Our Voice: A close call, but we opt for Al Yenney

Pasco City Councilman Al Yenney knew he might be talking himself out of a job when he told the Herald Editorial Board that “every council member in every race” should have a challenger, and that communities “need a good pool of candidates.”
His opponent is most certainly in that “good pool.”
Ruben Alvarado is an insightful newcomer on a mission to get more people engaged in city government, while Yenney is a dedicated, forthright incumbent.
Both are impressive in their own distinct way, and we went back and forth weighing the strengths each would bring to the council.
In the end, we decided to go with the known rather than the unknown — we recommend Yenney retain his seat.
We acknowledge, however, that Pasco is on the brink of change, and if voters decide that change is what they want, Alvarado is an excellent choice.
He is relatively new to the Tri-Cities, having come from Los Angeles. He works as the community impact manager for the Tierra Vida housing complex in East Pasco where he helps build community support for the residents.
It is this ability to connect with people that makes Alvarado such an appealing candidate, and he could become a new conduit between City Hall and Latino residents.
He said he wants more people to know their voices matter and that they can make a difference.
Until this year, Pasco had five city council positions represented by voting districts and two at-large positions. Voters were limited by district in the primary election, but voted citywide in the general election.
That system is now gone.
A federal court ruled earlier this year that at-large districts and citywide voting dilutes the Latino vote, and violates the nation’s Voting Rights Act.
Pasco city officials cooperated with the change, and now there are six city council seats voted on by district in both the primary and general elections, with only one at-large position. That seat is held by Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, and he is running unopposed.
This is the first time Pasco residents will vote for only one at-large seat and one district council member in the general election.
District 2 is over 80 percent Latino, and voters there may decide to embrace Alvarado as their next city councilman.
Yenney, though, is an exemplary public servant.
He has been on the city council almost 10 years and has earned a reputation for being a hardworking, independent thinking, fair and reliable elected official.
He advocates for transparency, and answers questions aimed at him clearly and without apology. An altogether decent man, Yenney truly loves living and working in East Pasco. He has owned a repair shop there for decades and calls the community “amazing.”
He notes that the Tierra Vida housing complex where Alvarado now works was a project he backed when others thought the land might be better used for industry.
Although he has not lived in Pasco long, Alvarado also seems to have embraced the community. He has a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning, and he recently joined the Pasco Planning Commission where his talents should be put to good use.
We would like to see him continue his interest in city government, as well as educate himself on issues that go citywide.
We also would like to see him run again if he is not elected this time around.
At one point in our meeting, Yenney made a commitment to mentor Alvarado regardless of how the Nov. 7 election turns out — and Alvarado nodded his appreciation.
While Alvarado has great potential, Yenney’s track record is proven. His years of experience and his knowledge of issues citywide gives him the edge in this election.
The Herald recommends Al Yenney for Pasco City Council, District 2.
