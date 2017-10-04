Our Voice: Christy Watts for Kennewick Council

Both candidates vying for the at-large Kennewick City Council seat being left by Councilman Bob Parks are well-qualified, long-time residents who genuinely care about the community.
That’s where the similarities end.
Kennewick voters have a clear choice in this particular race because newcomers Christy Watts and Bill McKay are light years apart on many issues.
Watts is an enthusiastic supporter of public-private partnerships and Kennewick city staff. She’s a community cheerleader, and if elected she likely wouldn’t try to steer the city off the track it is already on.
McKay, on the other hand, would be inclined to thoroughly examine city spending and would recommend against projects he sees as frivolous. He wants to cut some existing taxes on businesses such as the traffic impact fee and would ask for a review of construction regulations and codes.
He will appeal to those Kennewick residents who believe local taxes should be used only for essentials, while Watts will appeal to those who want to see new amenities that can drive the economy and draw businesses. And that cannot happen without some public support.
We prefer Watts’ broad view and vision for Kennewick’s future.
As an example of their differences on the political and financial spectrum, their views on The Link ballot measure are telling.
The proposal would increase the Kennewick sales tax by two-tenths of a percent to pay for a new Broadway-style theater and another ice rink, expand the Three Rivers Convention Center and update the Tri-Cities Coliseum.
Watts is all for it. McKay is not.
He and Kennewick Councilman John Trumbo are the only two council candidates who publicly oppose the plan.
McKay does not believe tax money should be used to subsidize the convention center and that the proposed 2,300-seat theater is not large enough. He thinks the proposed theater wouldn’t be much different than the auditoriums of area high schools, and that someone should be brought in to “do it right” and build something with 10,000 to 12,000 seats.
In general, he believes private enterprise should make such projects work without relying on public money.
Watts sees the community differently, and called the convention center a “wonderful asset.” She said those who don’t think it needs expanding are “missing the big picture.”
She said fixing the Toyota Center is like changing the oil for your car — it needs to be taken care of. The Tri-Cities is losing events to other nearby communities, and she would like those visitor dollars spent here.
McKay has an accounting degree, built and owns 27th Ave. Self Storage, and was once a commercial loan officer. He is a highly respected businessman who would like to bring in more industry and family-wage jobs. He has concerns with how small businesses and developers have been treated by city staff, and said he would go through the proper channels to make sure people who need city services are being treated in a professional manner.
Watts recently retired as the marketing and customer service manager for Ben Franklin Transit. She has reached out to city staff members and community leaders at Tri-City Development Council, Visit Tri-Cities and the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership — among others — to find out what challenges are facing the community.
Watts sees the good in the community and offers support. McKay notes problems he thinks need to be fixed. Kennewick residents will have to decide what attributes they want in their new city council representative, and vote accordingly.
We have no doubt a number of people will back McKay’s fiscally tight agenda.
As for us, we like that Watts supports the big ideas that have been planned in the community for years and seem to be working and moving the city forward. We don’t want to see that progress dashed now.
The Herald recommends Christy Watts for Kennewick City Council Position 4.
