Prep football: Key matchups pit Sunnyside at Richland and Chiawana at Walla Walla

As high school football teams enter the third week of regular-season play, both coaches and players are starting to get an idea of how their teams look.

As high school football teams enter the third week of regular-season play, both coaches and players are starting to get an idea of how their teams look.

For instance, the Chiawana Riverhawks know they’re really good after a 38-7 win over Richland, then a 37-0 defeat of Kennewick.

Sunnyside is also good. The Grizzlies opened the year with a 35-13 win over Prosser, and then a 62-0 rout of Cleveland of Seattle.

Meanwhile, Richland knows it’s better than that opening-night loss it suffered at the hands of Chiawana. The Bombers bounced back last week with a 28-14 road win over Hermiston.

And Friday night, Sunnyside visits Richland for a big non-league showdown, while Chiawana travels to Walla Walla.

Here’s a look at the top three matchups, plus all other area contests:

Sunnyside at Richland

7 p.m., Friday

The Bombers will have to find a way to contain the Logan Rodriguez-to-Mike Rivera connection.

It’s possible. Richland is the No. 3-ranked defense in the Mid-Columbia Conference.

Rivera has nine catches over his first two games. But he’s rolled up 283 yards. That’s 31.4 yards a catch.

Rodriguez is a sophomore stepping into the starting varsity QB role this year.

His 213.0 pass efficiency rating is tops in the Big Nine Conference, and his 481 yards passing ranks second.

Meanwhile, Harrison Westover bounced back last week by throwing for 358 yards and four TD passes. Many of those yards came to Ben Fewel. The receiver caught 12 of Westover’s passes for 236 yards.

Sunnyside, the top defensive team in the Big Nine, will have to deal with those two.

Chiawana at Walla Walla

Chiawana at Walla Walla

Borleske Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

First, the bad news. It looks like the Riverhawks have lost Kobe Singleton to a torn ACL during last week’s 37-0 win over Kennewick. He’s likely lost for the season.

But the Riverhawks have to move on, and this week head into Walla Walla.

Chiawana’s defense is the top-ranked in the Mid-Columbia Conference. And since giving up a first quarter touchdown on opening night to Richland, the Riverhawks have not given up another point while scoring 75 unanswered ones themselves.

They’ll have to figure out how to stop Wa-Hi sophomore RB Jakob Humphrey, who rushed for 100 yards and caught three passes for 60 more yards last Friday in a 28-25 loss to Hanford.

Meanwhile, Aiden Mason led the Chiawana defense last week with two interceptions and a 50-yard fumble return for a score.

Offensively, Gabe Schilz rushed for 92 yards, and Dion Lee caught three passes for 76 yards and a score in Chiawana’s 37-0 win over Kennewick.

Royal at Wahluke

7 p.m. Friday

This is the SCAC East opener for both schools.

Royal is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 1A, and has another top-notch quarterback in Caleb Christensen, who throws to a number of receivers.

That’s why the Knights are so tough to defend.

The host Warriors have some talent.

QB Oscar Rodriguez is flourishing in coach Ryan Antos’ system. And so are receivers Johnny Miron and Luke Yorgesen.

It’ll be up to the Royal defense – led by middle linebacker Martel Flores – to contain that offense.

Other games

Kickoffs at 7 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Cle Elum-Roslyn at Warden. Another non-leaguer for host Warden, as the Cougars get ready for SCAC East play next week.

Columbia-Burbank at Kittitas/Thorp. Columbia-Burbank running back Abe Garcia is off to a great start this season. So are the visiting Coyotes as a team at 2-0.

Connell at College Place. The SCAC East opener for both teams. Connell is off to a rare 0-2 start after losses against Othello and Sandpoint, while College Place is 2-0. Key early league contest for both.

Ephrata at Prosser, Fiker Stadium. The Mustangs (0-2) are looking to win this home game in a non-league CWAC crossover contest.

SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick's coach Randy Affholter talks about his team's strengths and key players to watch out for.

Hermiston at Kennewick. The visiting Bulldogs are looking to get their first victory of the season in this MCC game. The Lions want to bounce back after their loss last week to Chiawana.

Liberty Christian at Manson. The visiting Patriots have improved since their blowout loss in Week 1 to Tri-Cities Prep. This non-league game at Manson will help them prepare for their remaining EWAC play.

Othello at West Valley-Spokane. Another week, another tough opponent for the visiting Huskies. The host Eagles have two victories over Greater Spokane League teams North Central and Shadle Park.

Pomeroy at DeSales. Host Irish are off to a pretty impressive 2-0 start in the 8-man football game.

Quincy at Grandview. This is a cross-division CWAC game, so it doesn’t count in the standings. Yet Rocco Parrish has been hot at QB for the host Greyhounds, throwing two TD passes and 203 yards last week. Mickel Magana was in on 12 tackles in that same game against River View.

River View at Kiona-Benton. Big SCAC East showdown between these longtime rivals. Visiting Panthers boast a prolific passer in Tre Sakota.

SHARE COPY LINK Southridge coach Aaron Sonnichsen talks about his team's strength and players to look out for this season.

Southridge at Pasco, Edgar Brown Stadium. This will be a bounce-back game for one of these teams, who each lost big to their opponents last week. QB Armani Reyes of Pasco leads the MCC with 492 passing yards.

Tri-Cities Prep at Northwest Christian, 3 p.m., Friday. The visiting Jaguars and prolific passer Dante Maiuri take a break from the EWAC wars for this non-league afternoon contest.

Tri-Cities Prep at Northwest Christian, 3 p.m., Friday. The visiting Jaguars and prolific passer Dante Maiuri take a break from the EWAC wars for this non-league afternoon contest.

White Swan at Dayton/Waitsburg. Visiting White Swan won a non-league opener last week, 32-18 over Goldendale. Dayton/Waitsburg has yet to score a point through two contests.

