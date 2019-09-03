Here’s your quick glance at the 2019 Tri-Cities area high school football teams

Find out Chiawana football’s strength this season Chiawana's football coach Steve Graff talks about his teams strength. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiawana's football coach Steve Graff talks about his teams strength.

The high school football season kicks off this week around the Mid-Columbia.

Here is a look at how this season is shaping up for each team.

Mid-Columbia’s defending football champ has speed to burn and ready for another title run

Kennewick High Lions returning with all-star football talent

Hanford Falcons reloading with another high-octane offense for 2019

Pasco Bulldogs believe second year under new football coach will bring big turnaround

Southridge Suns look to redeem themselves on the football field in 2019

Richland Bombers are used to football success. Here’s how they plan to get back on top

Walla Walla Blue Devils football features new coach for 2019 season

Hermiston Bulldogs football ready to rebound in 2019 after narrowly missing the playoffs

See stories on Kamiakin High’s upcoming season, as well as the outlook in the 1A, 1B and 2B conferences, later this week.