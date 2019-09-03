High School Football
Here’s your quick glance at the 2019 Tri-Cities area high school football teams
Find out Chiawana football’s strength this season
The high school football season kicks off this week around the Mid-Columbia.
Here is a look at how this season is shaping up for each team.
Mid-Columbia’s defending football champ has speed to burn and ready for another title run
Kennewick High Lions returning with all-star football talent
Hanford Falcons reloading with another high-octane offense for 2019
Pasco Bulldogs believe second year under new football coach will bring big turnaround
Southridge Suns look to redeem themselves on the football field in 2019
Richland Bombers are used to football success. Here’s how they plan to get back on top
Walla Walla Blue Devils football features new coach for 2019 season
Hermiston Bulldogs football ready to rebound in 2019 after narrowly missing the playoffs
See stories on Kamiakin High’s upcoming season, as well as the outlook in the 1A, 1B and 2B conferences, later this week.
Comments