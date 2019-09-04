Dick’s Sporting Goods ready to open. Ex-Seahawks star will be there

Dick’s Sporting Goods preparing for September opening in Kennewick Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its much-anticipated new store at the Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer plans to open its much-anticipated Kennewick location in September.

Ex-Seattle Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant will play a starring role as Dick’s Sporting Goods marks its much anticipated debut at Kennewick’s Columbia Center Sept. 20-22.

Trufant will be in the store from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. A wristband is required to meet the former cornerback. They will be available on a first-come, first-served bases at the store on opening day.

Trufant is a Tacoma native who attended Washington State University. He was selected 11th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in 2003 and played 10 seasons in the NFL.

Visit dickssportinggoods.com/WA/kennewick/1370/ for details about the grand opening, a $10 off coupon and details about securing a wristband to meet Trufant.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In Kennewick, Columbia Center constructed a 50,000-square-foot store for the new tenant in the spot formerly occupied by Regal Cinemas. The movie theater closed and was demolished last year.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is hiring for its new Kennewick store at Columbia Center Mall. The Pittsburgh, Penn.-based big box retailer will open in September. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The Kennewick store is one of two Dick’s locations opening that weekend.

The other debuts Sept. 21 at Plymouth Meeting Mall in Plymouth Meeting, Penn.

Dick’s employs about 70 people per location.

With the new stores in Kennewick and Plymouth Meeting, Dick’s operates 728 sporting goods stores in 47 states.