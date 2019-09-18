Sports plus: Hanford-Kamiakin kickoff. Tri-City Ams opener. Hydro season champ. CBC teams

Hear about Hanford football’s strengths this season Head coach Brett Jay talks about his teams strength and players to look out for this season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Head coach Brett Jay talks about his teams strength and players to look out for this season.

High school football starts a day early this week, with Hanford visiting Kamiakin at Lampson Stadium starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Mid-Columbia Conference game.

The Falcons (1-1 MCC play, 1-1 overall) come into the contest beating Walla Walla 28-25 last Friday.

It’s only been two weeks, but Hanford has the MCC’s No. 2 offense right now.

Hanford QB Easton Wise-Hyde is third in the league in passing yards with 452, while running back Dylan McElderry has 156 yards rushing in two contests.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jaxon Farrah is one of the top receivers in the league, with nine catches for 167 yards.

They’ll be facing a Kamiakin defensive unit that’s ranked No. 2 in the MCC, just behind Chiawana.

Offensively, the Braves have the No. 1 offense in the league.

SHARE COPY LINK Kamiakin football coach Scott Biglin talks about his team's strengths and key players to watch out for during the 2019 season.

Sophomore quarterback Henry Mercado is fourth in passing yards with 391. But he has two receivers among the top five in the MCC: Kellen Rutz has eight catches for 191 yards, while Woodley Downard has 10 catches for 164 yards.

But Kamiakin’s biggest weapon seems to be junior running back Tuna Altahir, who has 45 carries for 319 yards rushing (7.1 yards a carry). That’s tops in the league.

The rest of the Mid-Columbia’s teams all play Friday.

H1 season ends in San Diego

Jimmy Shane and J. Michael Kelly were the big winners this past weekend at the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Bayfair in San Diego, the season’s final H1 Unlimited race.

SHARE COPY LINK Veteran driver Jimmy Shane is back on the Columbia River for the annual Water Follies

Shane, driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet Bank, was top qualifier on Saturday, and won a preliminary heat.

Those two achievements put him over the top as the national high-points champion for the sixth time in his career.

Kelly, meanwhile, won the Bayfair final on Sunday afternoon.

Before the weekend began, H1 officials eliminated the 80-mph minimum speed drivers had to maintain in the pre-race milling period.

Andrew Tate, left, J. Michael Kelly, center, and Jimmy Shane celebrate their wins at the end of the HAPO Columbia Cup on Sunday wrapping up Water Follies at Columbia Park in Kennewick. Kelly won the Columbia Cup, Tate took second and Shane took third. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

For Kelly, who is better than most driver’s with the old park-and-start strategy, settled into lane 1 early in the final. Shane, meanwhile, tried a flying start as the race began.

But Kelly was too powerful in the inside lane, and he held off Shane for the victory.

It was Kelly’s third win of this season’s five-race H1 schedule.

CBC on a roll

The Columbia Basin College fall sports teams are off to a great start.

Men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball all either hold or share the lead in the NWAC East standings in their respective sports.

Most impressive so far is the women’s soccer team, which is 2-0 in NWAC East play and 8-0 overall.

The Hawks pounded Treasure Valley 5-0 on Saturday, with Cassadie Andrews (Hawaii) scoring two goals in the victory.

The men’s soccer team is 2-0 in NWAC East play and 4-2-1 overall.

It beat Treasure Valley 3-0 on Saturday, as Francisco Lagunas (Sunnyside), Jhonny Nyabenda (Chiawana) and Isaac Gutierrez (Touchet) each scored a goal in the victory.

Finally, the CBC volleyball team is 1-0 in East region play and 12-9 overall.

The Hawks won the Centralia Crossover tournament on Sunday, beating Southwestern Oregon 3-0 in the final.

Americans open 2019-20 WHL season

The Tri-City Americans will have to open their 2019-20 Western Hockey League season without some of the veterans they were counting on.

The Ams did receive some good news Wednesday morning, as Sasha Mutala (Colorado) was being sent back to them by the Avalanche. However, Kyle Olson (Buffalo) is still in NHL training camp, and the WHL season goes on.

The Ams open the season on the road at Everett on Friday (7:35 p.m.) and then at Portland on Saturday (6 p.m.).

Tri-City will have three more road games in the coming weeks before it gets to play its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, against the Spokane Chiefs.

Notes

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo speaks during a news conference at the hockey team’s practice facility, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Boston. The Bruins have signed Carlo to a two-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $2.85 million. Carlo, 22, skated in 72 games with the Bruins in 2018-19. Elise Amendola AP Photo

• Former Tri-City American Brandon Carlo signed a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Carlo, a defenseman, will earn $2.85 million a season for the next two seasons. That’s a raise from the $789,167 he had been making a season for the past two years.

• Kennewick senior Geraldin Correa finished first at the Highlander Invite cross country meet last Saturday at Shadle Park High in Spokane. Correa covered the 2.5-mile course in 14 minutes, 48.85 seconds.

• Southridge grad Shawn O’Malley ended up batting .307 over 83 games for the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association of Independent Baseball league. The T-Bones rallied to win the South Division title with a 58-42 record, but lost the South Division playoff series. O’Malley added five home runs and 40 RBIs for the T-Bones.

• Southridge grad Conner O’Neil pitched for two Mets farm clubs this season, Columbus in the SALLY League, and St. Lucid in the Florida State League. He made 32 relief appearances and had a 3-2 record with a 4.88 earned run average.

• Pitcher Chad Grillo (Kamiakin) made 18 appearances for the Souris Valley Sabre Dawgs in the Expedition League, a summer college baseball league. Teammate Caden Kaelber (Chiawana) had three saves to rank among the top 10 in the league.

• Infielder Payton Flynn (Kamiakin) was third in RBIs with 28 on the Casper Horseheads in the same league.

• Pitcher Roy Robles (Hermiston) was named second-team all-league in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, a summer college league located in upstate New York. Robles had a 2.11 ERA while pitching for the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

• Leilani Mitchell (Kennewick) finished the WNBA season as the Phoenix Mercury’s (15-19 record) top 3-point field goal shooter, averaging 43 percent from the floor. She was second on the team in games played (32) and assists (4.0), and third in scoring (12.8 points).

Southridge High School graduate Mason Martin hit two walk-off home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Greensboro Grasshoppers in minor league baseball on Sunday in back-to-back games. Greensboro Grasshoppers

• Baseball America named Southridge grad Mason Martin to its low-A classification all-star team last week. Martin is listed as the team’s first baseman. Martin hit 35 home runs and drove in 129 runs for two different Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate teams this season. The Pittsburgh Pirates also announced Wednesday morning that Martin was named their minor league player of the year.

• Jenna Schnellbach had 20 kills, seven aces and eight digs; Grace Meindorf added 10 kills, 15 digs and four aces; and Halle Wright had eight kills and three blocks to lead Prosser over Grandview 3-1 in a CWAC volleyball match Tuesday night. Bailey Duis led Grandview with 10 kills and 13 digs.

• Alyssa Freeman had 14 kills to lead Othello over Toppenish 3-1 in CWAC volleyball play Tuesday night. Ashley Garza, Clarissa Martinez and Taylor Taff each added six kills for the Huskies, while Garza also had three aces.

• Coaches, a reminder to send in your team’s results to sports@tricityherald.com.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.