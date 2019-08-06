Elections
Quick links to all our 2019 primary election voting results
Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state
Voters throughout the Mid-Columbia area cast ballots in the 2019 primary election on Tuesday.
Here are online links to Tri-City Herald stories on key races in the region:
Kennewick council: Here’s who leads in the 3 races to lead the city
Pasco council: Roach and Guettner lead race to fill departing mayor’s city council post
Richland: Here are the leaders in the race to unseat the mayor and 2 other council veterans
2019 Mid-Columbia primary election roundup
