Elections

Quick links to all our 2019 primary election voting results

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state

Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. By
Up Next
Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. By

Voters throughout the Mid-Columbia area cast ballots in the 2019 primary election on Tuesday.

Here are online links to Tri-City Herald stories on key races in the region:

Kennewick council: Here’s who leads in the 3 races to lead the city

Pasco council: Roach and Guettner lead race to fill departing mayor’s city council post

Richland: Here are the leaders in the race to unseat the mayor and 2 other council veterans

2019 Mid-Columbia primary election roundup

  Comments  