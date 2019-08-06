Kennewick council: Here’s who leads in the 3 races to lead the city

Tri-City Herald

With two Kennewick City Council races featuring no incumbent and one with a recent appointee, new faces were a given.

Tuesday’s primary election narrowed the field of 12 candidates running for three posts to six people, giving voters a clearer picture of who the newcomers could be.

Position 5: Chuck Torelli, the appointed incumbent, will face Chariss Warner, a Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission executive, in the race for Position 5, the at-large seat vacated by Matt Boehnke when he was elected to the state House of Representatives.

Torelli received 2,622 votes and Warner received 1,902, or nearly 51 percent to 37 percent.

A third candidate, Brandon Pocasangre, received 680 votes or nearly 13 percent.

Position 6: Brad Beauchamp, a housing developer, will face Ed Pacheco, with the Hanford Patrol and the city’s planning commission chairman, in the race to succeed Paul Parish in his at-large seat. Parish is not seeking re-election.

Beauchamp received 2,135 votes and Pacheco received 1,007, or nearly 39 percent to 18 percent..

The other candidates were Uby Creek, 16 percent, David Spaulding, nearly 14 percent and Brian Griffin, about 13 percent.

Position 7: James “Jim” Millbauer, a Hanford pipefitter, will face Russel Del Gesso, a business owner, in the race to succeed the late Steve Young. Millbauer received 2,007 votes and Del Gesso received 1,128, or nearly 37 percent to 21 percent.

Young, who filed to run for re-election shortly before his death in May, received 967 votes or nearly 18 percent.

The other candidates were Lindy Verhei, who received nearly 12 percent and Radona “Liz” Deveraux received 12.5 percent.

The city council appointed Ed Frost to serve in Young’s seat until the November general election is certified.

Frost, who is not a candidate, will surrender the seat to the winner of the Millbauer-Del Gesso match when the November election is certified.

The winner of the other two races will take office at the council’s first meeting in January. The council will select a one of its own at that time to serve a two-year term as mayor.

The Benton County Auditor released preliminary results Tuesday night. The election will be certified on Aug. 20.