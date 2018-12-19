Councilman resigns to take on new job

Washington Rep.-elect Matt Boehnke resigned from his Kennewick City Council post Tuesday, saying he needs to focus on his new job in Olympia.
Boehnke gave his resignation at the final city council session of the year. The city will seek candidates interested in being appointed to complete the final year of his term, which expires in 2019.
Boehnke, a Republican, defeated Richland Democrat Christopher Tracy for the Eighth Legislative District post being vacated by Rep. Larry Haler of Richland.
He will take the oath of office in January but began attending meetings and taking care of lawmaker business shortly after the election.
Shortly after the Nov. 6 election, Boehnke said he was considering holding onto both elected posts while also continuing in his role as director and associate professor of the cyber security division at Columbia Basin College.
State law allows lawmakers to retain other elected positions.
Boehnke said he concluded it would be logistically difficult to represent the Eighth District while keeping up with his council duties.
“In a new job, you want to put your best foot forward,” he said.
He will continue to work at CBC but with a reduced class load when the Legislature is in session.
Boehnke retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army after 21 years of active duty.
He returned home to the Tri-Cities with his family. He won election to the Kennewick council in 2015 when he defeated incumbent Bob Olson with nearly 64 percent of the vote.
In the past, the city has advertised for candidates for appointment to the vacancy, with the city council making the final appointment.
Boehnke’s seat is an at-large post, meaning any registered voter over the age of 18 who has lived in the city for a year or longer may apply for consideration.
The city has not spelled out a timeline to appoint another council member.
