Richland: Here are the leaders in the race to unseat the mayor and 2 other council veterans

Richland voters have sent three veteran city councilmembers to the general election in Tuesday’s primary election.

Robert J. “Bob” Thompson, Phil Lemley and Brad Anderson all survived serious primary challenges to advance to the Nov. 5 general election, according to results released Tuesday by the Benton County Auditor.

Pos. 1: Thompson will advance to the general election with 1,937 votes or 33 percent of the votes cast.

The race for the second place in the four-way contest was too close to call Tuesday evening. Lillian “Randy” Slovic received 1,315 votes or 22.4 percent.

She was leading Kalen Finn by seven votes. Fourth-place finisher Wendi Warner was just a few votes behind at 1,281.

Thompson currently serves as the city’s mostly honorary mayor.

Post. 2: Incumbent Brad Anderson will face off against Shir Regev.

Anderson received 2,694 votes to Regev’s 2,245, or nearly 46 percent to 38 percent. A third candidate, Larry Stanley, received 946 votes, or 16 percent.

Pos. 5: Incumbent Phil Lemley, a Hanford retiree, will face challenger Lisa Thomas, a nurse. Lemley received 2,404 votes and Thomas 2,156, or 40 percent to 36 percent.

The other candidates were Kurt Maier, who received 961 votes (16 percent) and Mike Luzzo, who received 444 (7.5 percent).

Pos. 6: Councilman Terry Christensen will face off against Kyle Palmer. This race was not on the primary because it had only two candidates.

All Richland council races are elected from the city at large.

Richland ensures four seats — a majority of the seven-member council — face re-election every other other year by giving a two-year seat to the person who wins the November election with the least number of votes.

Thompson holds the two-year term after narrowly winning re-election in 2017.

The new council members will take office in January. At that time, the council will select one of its own to serve a two-year term as mayor.

The primary election results will be certified on Aug. 20.