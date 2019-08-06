2019 Mid-Columbia primary election roundup

2019 Mid-Columbia primary election results. Tri-City Herald

People living in the Badger Canyon area apparently won’t get a new fire station but two fire levies in the Mid-Columbia will continue emergency services to areas of Benton County.

Tuesday’s primary also narrowed the field of candidates running for local school boards and city councils in Tuesday’s primary election.

The top two finishers in the contested races will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

In nonpartisan elections like this one, the primary ballot features only those races with three or more candidates. In partisan years when party politics are in play, the primary ballot includes all races regardless of how many candidates are running.

Kennewick School Board

Pos. 3: Incumbent Ron Mabry, will apparently face challenger Wende Carlisle, with 3,240 votes to 1,908, or 50 percent to nearly 30 percent. A third candidate, Tony M. Ashtonm received, 1,392 votes or 20 percent.

Pos. 4: Michael Connors will face James Langford with 2,844 votes to 1,864, or 46 percent to 30 percent. The third candidate, David Chumney, received 1,412 votes or 23 percent.

Pos. 5: Diane Sundvik will apparently face Patrick “Pat” Mastaler, with 3,573 votes to 1,733, or 56 percent to 27 percent. The third candidate, Frank Cowing, received 1,020 votes or 16 percent.

Richland School Board

Pos. 4: Kari Williams will apparently face Jay Clough with 2,811 votes to 2,310, or 37 percent and 31 percent. The other two candidates were Ron Higgins, who received 1,874 votes, and Lloyd Becker, who received 435.

Pos. 5: Jill M. Oldson will apparently face Rama Devagupta, with 2,987 votes to 2,304, or 40 percent to 31 percent. The third candidate, Lori Wasner, received 2,067 votes or 28 percent.

Benton City Council

Pos. 3: Ashley Morrison will face John Derderian, with 119 votes to 116, or nearly 45 percent to 43.5 percent. A third candidate, Manny Quintero, received 28 votes or about 10 percent.

Benton Fire District 1

Pos. 3: David Jenkins will apparently face Scott Carpenter with 610 votes to 389, or 45 percent to 29 percent. The third candidate, John Christenson, received 340 votes, or 25 percent.

Levies and bonds





Benton County Fire District 1

A $3 million bond for a new fire station was failing with 879 yes votes or 51 percent and 842 no votes, or 49 percent. The measure needs 60 percent to pass.

The money would have paid to expand the station at Badger Canyon Road. The addition would have let firefighters live in the station, and replaced an aging fire truck.

The bond would have added 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to next year’s property tax. People living in the area won’t see a change in their property taxes because of it would have replaced two other bonds that have finished in the past few years.

In a second measure, voters approved, a $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value six-year levy to replace an existing levy.

By Tuesday night, the measure had 959 yes votes and 831 no votes, or 54 percent to 46 percent. The measure needs 50 percent approval to pass.

West Benton Fire Rescue

Voters are approving increasing the amount of money West Benton Fire Rescue gets.

As of Tuesday, 742 voters said yes and 669 said no, or nearly 53 percent to 47 percent, on the $1.30 per $1,000 assessed value levy.

The measure needed 50 percent approval because it is a new tax.

The increase would allow the department to allow them to staff their fire station all day, every day, increase staffing and help pay for new equipment.