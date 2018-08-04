Just 1 in 4 voted last primary. You have until Tuesday to do better this year

Tuesday is deadline to return ballots for the 2018 primary election.
In the Mid-Columbia, voters in two Benton County rural fire districts will decide the fate of tax requests to add services.
Locally, voters in Kennewick and Richland will choose which candidates to represent the 8th Legislative District in the state House and Senate will advance to the general election.
Voters in the sprawling 16th District, which includes parts of both Benton and Franklin counties, will help decide who will compete for the seat being vacated by Rep. Terry Nealey. The Dayton Republican is retiring.
Franklin County Commissioner District 3 residents will decide which of the four candidates will advance.
The three-way race for Benton Public Utility District commissioner will be narrowed to two and as will the field of 29 candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Maria Cantwell.
Washington is a “Top 2” primary state. That means the top two finishers advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.
In the conservative-leaning Mid-Columbia, that often means two Republicans end up squaring off in the fall.
Dozens of other races are on the primary ballot even though they have fewer than three candidates. Results from those races are advisory only
Generally, the even-year election features partisan races for spots in the state legislature and in elected county offices: Assessor, Auditor, Clerk, Commissioner, Coroner, Prosecutor, Sheriff and Treasurer.
Ballots must be returned or postmarked by Tuesday to count.
This year, postage is prepaid, though local voters may still drop their ballots in special election drop boxes outside key public facilities in Benton and Franklin counties.
Benton County mailed about 109,000 ballots in July. As of Friday, about 16 percent had been returned. Voter turnout in the 2017 primary was 25 percent.
The Benton County Voters’ Guide is available at bentonauditor.com/Voters-Guide-List
Franklin County has about 30,300 registered voters. As of Thursday, 16 percent of ballots had been returned. Voter turnout in the 2017 primary was nearly 17 percent.
The Franklin County Voters’ Guide is available at bit.ly/FranklinVotersGuide
Elections officials will begin releasing results after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Tri-City Herald will post results and updates at tri-cityherald.com
Comments