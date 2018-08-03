It’s a 3-man race to take this Benton County seat in the Washington House

When Rep. Larry Haler decided to retire from politics, it left an open seat representing Kennewick and Richland in Olympia.
On Tuesday, 8th District voters will decide which two of the three candidates who want to succeed Haler will advance to the November general election.
Republicans Matt Boehnke and Gregg McConnell and Democrat Christopher Tracy are vying for the opportunity to represent the 8th District, Position 2 in the state House of Representatives.
The post will pay $49,000 when the 2019 Legislature is seated in January.
Primary ballots were mailed in July and must be returned or postmarked by Tuesday.
In the order in which they appear on the ballot:
Tracy is a retired educator who is running heavily on his record as a union negotiator when he was working in Western Washington.
Tracy said that experience taught him the value of listening to all sides to hammer out solutions.
“I play well with others,” he said at a recent candidate forum.
His priorities include government efficiency, education and tax reform.
Tracy has raised and spent nearly $12,000, according to filings with the state Public Disclosure Commission. He is is own top contributor, contributing $9,000 in cash and $1,780 in in-kind donations to his campaign.
He is endorsed by the Benton County Democrats, which contributed $200.
McConnell retired as publisher of the Tri-City Herald in 2017. He is chairman of MyTri 2030, an initiative to measure where Tri-Citians want to see the community go.
McConnell is running on his experience as a business executive whose media background offers a view of the complex challenges that face the region and the state.
His priorities include transparency and accountability in government, resisting new taxes and education.
He has raised $12,600 and spent nearly $12,000. He is is own top contributor, contributing nearly $3,100 in cash and $2,800 in in-kind donations..
He is largest contributions were $1,000 each from Dave Retter, David Lippes and the Washington Hospitality Association PAC.
Benton County Commission Chairman Jerome Delvin is McConnell’s campaign co-chairman.
Boehnke is a Kennewick city councilman who retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Army and returned to his hometown with his wife.
He serves as director and associate professor of Columbia Basin College’s cyber security program. He also operates an IT consulting business in Kennewick, Bravocon IT Services LLC.
His legislative priorities are education, energy and technology and economic growth.
He has raised and spent about $16,000, according to campaign filings. He contributed $2,273 to his campaign. The Washington Affordable Housing Council is his next largest supporter with a $2,000 contribution.
Boehnke is endorsed by the Benton County Republican Party.
The Benton County Voters’ Guide is available online at bentonauditor.com/Voters-Guide-List.
