Washington House challengers aim to topple 5-term conservative incumbent

The race to represent half of Washington’s 8th Legislative District in the state House features primary runoffs this year.
Richland City Councilman Phillip Lemley and Democrat Shir Regev are challenging five-term incumbent Brad Klippert, a conservative Republican from Kennewick.
The district covers Kennewick, Richland and West Richland. State representatives will be paid nearly $49,000 in 2019.
Ballots for the Aug. 7 primary were mailed last week and must be returned or postmarked by Election Day. Postage is prepaid, but there are also drop boxes throughout Benton County.
Klippert started with about $17,000 and has raised about $25,000 on top of that, according to filings with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission. He’s spent about $13,000.
Lemley, a centrist Republican, has raised $7,100 and loaned himself $20,000. He’s spent $5,500.
Regev, who is running on a progressive platform, registered as a mini-filer and does not plan to raise more than $5,000.
Phillip Lemley
Lemley moved to Richland to work on the vitrification project at Hanford. He’s now retired.
He has spent eight years on the Richland City Council, where officials regard him as a diligent leader who seldom misses meetings and represents the city at a myriad of events.
Last fall, he successfully pushed the city council to approve a “Proclamation of Welcome,” declaring that Richland is a welcoming community.
The move came after the council resisted calls to declare Richland an inclusive community.
He announced he would seek state office in January moments after he failed to win the honorary post of Richland mayor from Bob Thompson.
Lemley previously ran for state senator in 2013, losing to Sharon Brown in the general election.
Lemley has received one $2,000 contribution, from Plumbers and steamfitters Union Local 598.
Shir Regev
Regev was born in Sunnyside and attended Kamiakin High School and Washington State University.
She is a senior health physics technician at Hanford High School with a background that includes serving in the Peace Corps and the Navy, where she became a lay leader ministering to Jewish sailors.
In 2017, she ran for the Richland City Council seat held by Sandra Kent, but lost in the primary. Kent went on to win re-election in the general election.
Her priorities include education, gun safety, livable wages, housing and affordable healthcare.
As a mini-filer, Regev is not required to file detailed campaign reports.
Brad Klippert
As a state lawmaker, Klippert has staked out an anti-tax, balanced budget platform.
He is a reliable supporter of public safety initiatives who has lent his support to opponents of a marijuana outlet near West Richland by introducing legislation to severely limit where stores can go.
He has also taken on outside causes, notably co-sponsoring a 2015 bill to create a committee to look at dividing Washington into two states along the Cascade Mountains.
Klippert is a Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy who works as a school resource officer in Benton City and Finley. He is also a colonel who commands the Washington State Guard.
His highest contributions include $2,000 each from the Washington Affordable Housing Council, Washington State Fraternal Order of Police, Council of Police PAC and Washington State Dental PAC.
The Benton County Voters’ Guide is available online at bentonauditor.com/Voters-Guide-List
