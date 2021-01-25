Eastern WA GOP leaders demand Newhouse resign over impeachment vote

Six Republican leaders in the district that elected Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., called on him Monday to resign over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“Though your service to the 4th Congressional District has not gone unappreciated, your vote for impeachment was blatantly against the voters’ wishes,” said a letter signed by the chairs of the Republican parties in Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Grant, Adams and Douglas counties. Newhouse also represents voters in Okanogan County and part of Walla Walla County.

“As a result, an overwhelming majority our our county constituents are calling for your resignation as our congressional representative,” the letter said.

Newhouse was one of 10 U.S. House Republicans to vote to impeach on Jan. 13.

“I am not resigning,” Newhouse said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The letter sent Monday to Newhouse said he did not sufficiently consult with those he was elected to represent before the impeachment vote.

His vote endorsed and perpetuated abuse of the impeachment process, the letter said.

“Impeachment is reserved exclusively for “High crimes and Misdemeanors,” neither of which existed in this case,” the letter said. “Without due process, witnesses or evidence, your vote to impeach endorses and perpetuates another abuse of the impeachment process.”

Among those signing, were Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier, who signed the letter as chairman of the Franklin County Republican Party. Mike Massey signed as the Benton County Republican Party chairman.

Newhouse defends vote

Newhouse has stuck by his decision to vote to impeach Trump, who he backed in 2016. In the 2020 election, Newhouse was the honorary co-chairman of Trump’s 2020 election campaign in Washington state.

“After days of deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to vote based on my oath to support and defend the Constitution,” he said. “Many Republicans have agreed with my vote, and many have disagreed.”

He said he hopes those who disagree will remember his lifelong support for conservative causes and values.

“I am a conservative Republican who holds the principles of our Constitution and the priorities of Central Washington above all else, and we have a lot of work to do to keep the Biden Administration accountable,” he said.

The Washington state Republican Party Central Committee also passed a resolution Jan. 16 criticizing Newhouse and a second Republican House member from Washington state, Jaime Herrera Beutler, for voting to impeach.

The Seattle Times reported the vote in favor of the resolution was 111-2.

The state party resolution called the decision to impeach “nothing more than political spectacle” and said it served to further divide and polarize the nation.

Just a month before the impeachment vote, Newhouse had signed onto a brief supporting a Texas lawsuit contesting the results in four states. The Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit.

But on Jan. 13 Newhouse called the House vote on impeachment “a pivotal and solemn moment in our country’s history.”

“I wholeheartedly believe our nation — and the system of government it was founded upon — may well be in jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion,” he said.

A vote against impeachment would validate the actions of a violent mob that attacked the Capitol. It was intent on disturbing the constitutional duties of Congress and led to the loss of American lives, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.”

“The mob was inflamed by the language and misinformation of the president of the United States,” he said. “... He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed.”