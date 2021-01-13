Republican Rep. Newhouse will vote to impeach Trump

Rep. Dan Newhouse will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, he announced Wednesday morning.

“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital,” he said in a statement.

Newhouse, a Republican, represents central Washington, including the Tri-Cities area, in Congress.

“The mob was inflamed by the language and misinformation of the president of the United States,” he said.

He also criticized Trump’s lack of action after rioters entered the Capitol building.

“He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed,” he said. “Our country needed a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office.”

The nation is at a pivotal and solemn moment in its history, he said.

“I wholeheartedly believe our nation — and the system of government it was founded upon — may well be in jeopardy if we do not rise to this occasion,” he said. “This is not a decision I take lightly.”

Turning a “blind eye to this brutal assault on our republic” is not an option, he said.

He called those who stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, leading to the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer and others, “hateful and unAmerican extremists” and a “brutal mob.”

They attacked not only the Capitol, which is the structural representation of the republic, but also the values promoted by the citizens of the United States, he said.

