Newhouse, McMorris Rodgers condemn violence at U.S. Capitol

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) AP

Two Eastern Washington representative have called for protesters to stop clashing with police at the U.S. Capitol building.

Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, both Republicans, took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon as protesters breached security gates and fought with federal law enforcement officers.

“Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People’s house,” McMorris Rodgers said in her message. “Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence and aggression and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.”

Newhouse put out a similar message, saying he wholeheartedly condemns the violence.

“This is not who we are and this needs to stop immediately,” he said.

The statements came as lawmakers were being evacuated Wednesday afternoon. They were told to prepare to get the gas masks underneath their seats.

Thousands of people were forcing their way into the Capitol building in protest of a planned vote that day that would confirm former Vice President Joe Biden’s win in the November presidential election.

Both representatives signed off a letter with concerns about the individual states’ election systems.

McMorris Rodgers of Spokane said Tuesday she would object to the Electoral College vote count, challenging Biden’s win in certain states.

Newhouse said on Monday he will vote to certify the Electoral College results.