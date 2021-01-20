The Republican case for Trump’s impeachment | Guest Opinion

The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump last week — for the second time — on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

The President’s efforts to subvert the will of the electorate, and undermine faith in our democratic institutions and electoral systems, led to the disgraceful events of January 6, when a pillar of American democracy was attacked. Not by a foreign adversary, but by our fellow Americans masquerading as patriots.

Let’s be clear: the President’s seditious actions and words directly contributed to the resulting riot and insurrection. After failing to force elected state officials to violate the law and overturn the results of the November election, the President employed a new tactic: obstructing Congressional certification of the Electoral College, as required by the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The fact that his actions led to countless illegal and treasonous acts, endangered the lives of officials representing a coequal branch of government, and resulted in five deaths — including the murder of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer — did not seem to trouble the leader of the free world. He could have intervened. With a short walk to countless podiums and cameras, a forceful statement could have stopped the siege and saved lives.

Instead, for hours he ignored the pleas and requests for help, even from his staunchest supporters and allies in Congress. The President watched from afar, an arsonist beholding his blaze.

Even in a nation deeply divided, the events of January 6 should outrage every American, of every political persuasion.

Unlawful and seditious acts cannot be condoned in a democratic society without endangering the democracy itself. Accountability to the rule of law must be upheld. The House was right to bring forward and adopt articles of impeachment. We should applaud the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach. In fact, we should question why so few showed the courage and conviction to uphold their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law.

As a life-long Republican, defending the Constitution and advocating “law and order” had been cornerstones of party and conservative doctrine. I don’t know what happened, but I hope the path to rediscover these core principles is a short one.

Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was one of the 10 “yes” votes. The threats and vitriol being cast his way are unacceptable, yet sadly unsurprising.

I previously served as an aide to Rep. Newhouse, working by his side day after day, and I can tell you he is a man of character, conviction, decency, and unwavering commitment to public service. He knew his vote would endanger his safety and invite harassment, yet he nonetheless acted as his oath and conscience required: to hold to account those responsible, even a President. His vote, cast with the full knowledge of the anger it would provoke, was a profile in courage and leadership.

Our democracy was not founded on the idea of unyielding fealty to party or President. It has endured for centuries because of free and fair elections, peaceful transfers of power, and a commitment to preserve our Constitution. Yet these principles are insufficient without the character and conviction of elected leaders to put country ahead of party and duty before popularity.

Throughout history we have seen rebellion and insurrection raise democracy from the depths of monarchy and tyranny. Yet, once established, if unopposed these same acts result in a democracy’s demise, and a reversion to autocracy and oppression.

Let us pray Americans demand accountability for those responsible — as Congressman Newhouse did — and that our divisions heal with time and reflection. Government by the people is a fragile experiment; we all should remember these events for what they were: a stark warning against taking that experiment for granted.