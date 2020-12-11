Rep. Newhouse signs brief supporting Texas lawsuit challenging presidential election results

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents Central Washington in Congress, was one of 106 Republicans in Congress to sign on to an amicus brief in support of Texas in a lawsuit challenging the presidential election results.

The lawsuit filed against Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin repeats false, disproven and unsubstantiated accusations about the voting in four states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement Thursday, Newhouse said the court case is rooted in a constitutional issue, and Legislatures are charged with selecting their electors and establishing their election systems.

“In these four states, it was an entity outside of the Legislature that chose the electors,” he said. “Not only is that very concerning, but the possible discrepancies in these states’ elections also merits a closer look by the court.

“Joining this amicus brief is not about trying to overturn the results of an election, but is simply about ensuring the American people have faith in our elections and our Constitution.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents the 5th congressional district in Eastern Washington, also signed the brief.

Among other arguments, Texas alleges in the lawsuit the governors or courts in the four states unlawfully expanded mail-in voting, taking a power reserved for Legislatures. Constitutional scholars and election law experts say the arguments are outlandish.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia filed a motion opposing Texas’ lawsuit, including Washington state.

“This lawsuit has no legal or factual basis,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement. “It will not succeed in overturning the will of the voters.”

The Supreme Court has not decided yet whether to hear the case.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Biden has 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 232. A candidate must receive 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to become president.

The Electoral College meets Monday to certify the election results. Washington’s electors will meet at the Legislative building in Olympia to cast their 12 votes, and TVW will broadcast the ceremony live at noon on television and online.