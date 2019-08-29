It’s done! Kennewick teachers, administrators reach tentative agreement to end strike

Striking Kennewick teachers and supporters wave to a honking motorist Thursday morning while picketing across the street from Park Middle School on West 10th Avenue in Kennewick. It’s the third day of the strike and the members of the Kennewick Education Association are collecting donations for a community food drive at their rally locations. Watch a video: tricityherald.com/video Tri-City Herald

Just as the legal fireworks started to fly, the Kennewick teachers association and administrators reached a tentative agreement that would bring an end to a strike that has closed classrooms this week.

The Kennewick Education Association announced at 6:30 p.m. that a tentative agreement was reached with the district.

Robyn Chastain, executive director of Communications & Public Relations for the Kennewick School District, indicated in a statement that teachers would have a general membership meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. to hold a ratification vote.

School will be canceled Friday as teachers review the new contract proposal, a process that could take hours.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the evening. Check back for updates.