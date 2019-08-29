Education
It’s done! Kennewick teachers, administrators reach tentative agreement to end strike
Just as the legal fireworks started to fly, the Kennewick teachers association and administrators reached a tentative agreement that would bring an end to a strike that has closed classrooms this week.
The Kennewick Education Association announced at 6:30 p.m. that a tentative agreement was reached with the district.
Robyn Chastain, executive director of Communications & Public Relations for the Kennewick School District, indicated in a statement that teachers would have a general membership meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. to hold a ratification vote.
School will be canceled Friday as teachers review the new contract proposal, a process that could take hours.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the evening. Check back for updates.
