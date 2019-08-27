1,200 teachers and others are picketing Kennewick schools today

Kennewick Education Association holds staff excellence rally Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, provides details about an early morning rally and contract negotiations with the Kennewick School District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, provides details about an early morning rally and contract negotiations with the Kennewick School District.

Red shirts and picket signs replaced yellow school buses in Kennewick today on what was to be the first day of classes.

Teachers were joined by paraeducators and other local union members as they walked along the sidewalks in front of schools throughout the district.

Jill Mullhausen, a teacher at Phoenix High, was with fellow teachers from Amistad Elementary on Fourth Avenue. She brought her two children, ages 10 and 7, with her.

“It’s important to me that the teachers are heard and listened to by our employer and that we get a contract that will retain and attract the best teachers,” she said.

As teachers were on strike, union representatives and school district officials turned to the bargaining rooms this morning. A state mediator is taking proposals back and forth between the sides during the negotiations.

As of last night, Kennewick educators sounded optimistic about the chance for an agreement.

Tuesday’s strike came after a tense week of mediated talks between Kennewick School District leaders and the Kennewick Education Association.

Pay continues to divide the sides. Teachers say they want their pay to be competitive with Richland and Pasco.

The offers from district leaders have closed the gap.