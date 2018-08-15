Kennewick teachers and district reach tentative pay agreement

The Kennewick School District and teachers union have reached a tentative agreement over pay after working into the early morning hours with a mediator.
The details weren’t made public, but the Kennewick Education Association — which represents about 1,200 teachers, counselors and other certificated workers — is scheduled to vote on the agreement at a meeting Monday.
“Once we present it on Monday, it is up to you, our members, to decide whether to ratify,” the union’s leadership posted on Facebook.
The union’s president couldn’t immediately be reached Wednesday morning.
In a statement, Superintendent Dave Bond said, “we are pleased to report that a tentative agreement has been reached between the Kennewick School District and the Kennewick Education Association on a new salary schedule for the last year of the current three-year contract. Both sides met from 9:30 a.m. to just after midnight, working with the help of (state Public Employment Relations Commission) mediation, to come to an agreement on the new salary schedule.”
The district and union have been negotiating over teacher raises throughout the summer, entering mediation this week as the new school year approaches.
Meanwhile, Richland and Pasco school districts and unions still are going back and forth over pay. Both unions rallied at school board meetings Tuesday.
It’s not just a local issue. Wage negotiations are happening in numerous districts across Washington, spurred by an overhaul of the state education funding system.
The Washington Education Association is urging local unions to push for raises of at least 15 percent for teachers and up to 37 percent for support staff, pointing to a $2 billion infusion for educator pay as part of the overhaul.
But some districts are saying it’s not that simple — that the funding changes set up a system of inequity in which some districts benefit but others are hurt.
The new system means a cap on the amount of money districts can collect through local property tax levies and puts strict limits on how levy money can be spent.
The old way of paying for teachers also was nixed, with a new flat formula replacing one in which years of experience and education level were factored in — potentially hurting districts with more experienced workforces.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
