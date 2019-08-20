UPDATE: Teachers give notice to strike on first day of school. Kennewick district reacts

Kennewick Education Association bargaining rally James Gow, Washington Education Association-Southeast representative, tells about the contract negotiations being held between the Kennewick Education Association and the Kennewick School District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK James Gow, Washington Education Association-Southeast representative, tells about the contract negotiations being held between the Kennewick Education Association and the Kennewick School District.

Thousands of dollars in salary separate some of the newer teachers in Kennewick from their colleagues in neighboring districts and that’s fueling their threat to go on strike on the first day of school.

The Kennewick Education Association and district leaders have been negotiating a new contract since late May but they remain stuck on pay for some teachers and a few other items.

The teachers received an official response Tuesday to their announcement that they are prepared to strike on Aug. 27 if a tentative agreement isn’t in place by Monday, said union president Rob Woodford.

Tuesday, he said they are ready to return to the negotiating table.

“Teachers like stability,” Woodford said. “There is no way that any teacher wants to be on strike. It’s a way to signal how serious this is.”

But the union and district haven’t set an official time to resume talking.

The district employs 1,120 certificated staff which includes teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists and other specialists.

District leaders said in their Tuesday statement that their latest offer promises more than $100,000 to about 200 teachers at the top end of the pay scale.

Under the same proposal, another 240 teachers would earn more than $90,000.

But, Woodford said, teachers with less experience are looking across the river and see their counterparts with the same years of experience and education making up to $6,000 more a year.

While district leaders have said Pasco and Richland aren’t fair comparisons, Woodford said it’s only natural to look at the districts closest to Kennewick.

But Kennewick school officials contend that they don’t have the same pool of money to pay their teachers.

Richland received extra compensation from the state to pay teachers because the city’s cost of living was considered higher.

And Pasco has fewer experienced teachers on average so the district could pay teachers with the same amount of experience more than some in the Kennewick district.

This story is developing. Check back for more on the issue.