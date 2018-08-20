Richland teachers reach possible deal. Voting begins for Kennewick teachers

The Richland School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative contract agreement after months of negotiating.
Teachers will vote on the three-year pact at a meeting Wednesday.
Details haven’t been released, but the union described the contract as “excellent” in a Facebook post.
The district thanked the bargaining teams in its own Facebook post.
“We look forward to focusing all our energy on preparing to welcome students for the start of school,” the district said.
Meanwhile, Kennewick teachers are filing into a meeting where they’ll vote on whether to ratify a new salary schedule that will cover the final year of their existing three-year contract. The proposed salary schedule was reached after months of negotiations.
A state mediator was brought in last week to help in the process.
Like the Richland pact, the proposed Kennewick deal isn’t being detailed ahead of the vote.
The Herald is at the meeting and will have the results later tonight.
Wage negotiations are happening in districts across the state, spurred by an overhaul in the state education funding system.
The Washington Education Association is urging local unions to push for double-digit raises, pointing to a $2 billion infusion for educator pay as part of the overhaul. But some districts say the changes — including capping how much can be collected through local levies, limiting what the levy money can cover and nixing the old way of paying for teachers — put a dent in or wipe out any infusion.
Pasco school district and teachers union officials were at the bargaining table today and are expected to work into the evening.
