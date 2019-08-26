Kennewick teachers rally then head to work on eve of possible strike Tuesday

Kennewick Education Association holds staff excellence rally Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, provides details about an early morning rally and contract negotiations with the Kennewick School District. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, provides details about an early morning rally and contract negotiations with the Kennewick School District.

With a possible strike looming on Tuesday, Kennewick teachers reported to their schools Monday to meet with administrators and finish setting up their classrooms.

A fifth day of mediated negotiations failed to deliver an acceptable contract Sunday. The talks went late into the night.

The Kennewick School District said the union’s bargaining team rejected the district’s offer of a 7.1 percent salary increase in the 2019-20 school year plus a 3 percent increase in 2020-21. Mediation is expected to continute today.

Without an agreement, Kennewick schools will not begin Tuesday as scheduled for its 19,000 students.

The Kennewick Education Association’s 1,220 teachers and other certified educators voted to strike if pay and other issues in a three-year contract weren’t settled by Monday.

Negotiations mediated by the state Public Employees Relation Commission began last week and will continue today.

KEA members gathered at the school district building at 6:45 a.m. Monday for a rally and to recognize excellence in the ranks. About 500 participated, then dispersed at 7:45 a.m. to report to their schools.

Rob Woodford, president of the union, said the goal is to avoid a strike.

“(The deadline) is getting close,” he said.

Back to work

Teachers were scheduled to spend three and a half hours with their administrators, one hour at lunch, and three and a half hours readying classrooms.

Woodford noted that the district ordered its principals not to require staff to arrive earlier than 8 a.m. so that they could attend their union rally.

The salary proposal presented Saturday included a 6.25 percent across-the-board salary increase.

That would bring the average teacher salary to nearly $79,000, with more than 200 teachers making the top salary of almost $101,900 and more than 450 teachers making more than $90,000, according to the district.

Figures updated to reflect Sunday’s offer were not immediately available.

Association officials have argued previously that Kennewick was not paying all teachers as well as in the Pasco and Richland school districts.