Kennewick teachers strike extends into third day as district offers up new proposal

Striking Kennewick teachers start community food drive Park Middle School teacher Crystal Green tells about a community food drive started by the striking Kennewick Education Association members at their rally locations.

Kennewick teachers returned to the picket lines on a cloudy Thursday as they continued to strike for a third day.

Negotiators spent until nearly 11 p.m. Wednesday trying to hammer out a deal in what has become the latest in a series of marathon bargaining sessions. They returned Thursday with the hopes of coming to an agreement before the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

Kennewick School District leaders said the union turned down their latest offer.

The district’s newest three-year contract proposal mirrors the Pasco School District for salaries for a teacher’s first 15 years on the pay scale. It then follows the Richland School District’s salary scale for two years, and finally exceeds salaries of the other two districts.

This is the 23rd offer on pay from district leaders and isn’t the first proposal to have some Kennewick teachers exceed the pay level of some teachers in Richland and Pasco.

This pay proposal would also accelerate by one year how fast Kennewick teachers reach the top level of pay, from 19 years to 18.

Striking Kennewick teachers and supporters wave to a honking motorist Thursday morning while picketing across the street from Park Middle School on West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

Pay has been one of the key issues dividing teachers and district administrators since they began negotiating in May. Teachers want to be paid on the same level as their counterparts in Pasco and Richland.

Administrators have called those comparisons unfair because the neighboring districts have different financial sources and funding models. Richland received extra state funding to help balance out a higher cost of living in that district. And Pasco has fewer teachers at the top end of the pay scale.

Some people have been commenting on social media that there is more involved in the negotiations than pay, but the salary schedule proposals are the only new items posted on the district’s website since the sides went into mediation last week.

A school board policy requires all Kennewick school leaders to make “all documents exchanged between the parties involved in the negotiations — both district and labor union — be made immediately available to the public via a website maintained by the district.”

Getting back to class

It still remains uncertain whether kids will get to go to class this week, but spirits remained high among teachers Thursday morning as they started their third day of protests.

Even if teachers and administrators reach an agreement Thursday, teachers would need to meet to review the proposal before calling off the strike. It could take a few hours to discuss what is included in the offer, said Kennewick Education Association President Rob Woodford.

Union leaders want to keep negotiations at the bargaining table and not in public, so they have refrained from commenting on the progress of negotiations.

Kennewick administrators also have not given any indication of whether they think the issue will be settled this week.

Striking Kennewick teachers from Park Middle School collect donations for a community food drive Thursday at their rally location on West 10th Avenue in Kennewick.

Food drive for community

Teachers wanted to do more than just stand on picket lines Thursday, so they began collecting food for local food banks.

“We’re trying to help out the community while we’re out picketing,” said Woodford.

The people at the picket line are getting a lot of support, he said, adding that parents and teachers share a desire for children to succeed. He is hoping the energy that has brought them together on the picket lines will encourage more parents to get involved in schools.