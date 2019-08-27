Tri-Cities teacher dies suddenly after medical emergency at school

Ridge View Elementary in Kennewick Kennewick School District

A 38-year-old Kennewick teacher died Monday after suffering a medical emergency at the school while getting ready for the start of the school year.

Nicole Winans, a second-grade teacher at Ridge View Elementary, died Monday afternoon, according to a Kennewick School District memo sent to staff.

“This news will come as a shock to many of us who know Nicole as a proud new mother of a baby boy,” the memo said.

Emergency medical officials were called to the school at 7001 W. 13th Ave. shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

She was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, where she died, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach. An autopsy is planned Thursday.

She started working at the school district in 2013 and had taught at both Ridge View and Edison elementary schools.

Girls on the Run of Southeast Washington posted on social media that she was a long-time coach.

Teachers were back at work Monday getting their rooms ready for the first day of school. Classes were scheduled to start Tuesday, but Kennewick schools remained closed because of a teacher strike.